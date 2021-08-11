Albion-opoly support appreciated
The Albion STAR Team, the town’s Main Street Affiliate organization, wishes to thank all of the sponsors and participating teams who made Albion-opoly and related activities held at Celebration Station possible. The event, held on July 30 “on the square”, set a record for participation with nine teams competing to win prizes playing a life-sized version of the popular board game. Congratulations to the winning teams, including first-place finishers Room-2-Room!
We owe special thanks to the Albion-opoly square sponsors: Albion Water Works, Albion Pizza Depot, Atz Law Office, Baseline Auto, Black & Ramer Insurance, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Champion Force Athletics, CKM Properties, Community State Bank, Doc’s Do-it-Best Hardware, Grace Christian Church, Kendallville Manor, Lakewood Surveying, Max Weber, NBL Trucking, Friends of NCPL, Newman and Newman, Noble REMC, Pictometry, R&T Monuments, Room-2-Room, Steve Hook, The Strand, Vicki Jellison, World Class Wire, and Yoder & Krause. Thank you for investing in the Albion STAR Team!
We also recognize and appreciate the volunteers who played important roles. They include Gabe Norris, who sang the national anthem to kick things off; Steve Lemish, Mr. Monopoly and an emcee; Scott Cole, emcee; Carla Fiandt, banker; and Mary Ann Troutner, event chair and game runner. Thank you, all.
Lastly, we want to thank John and Brad for providing live musical entertainment, and Hidden Ego Event and Recreation Center for providing bar services, at Celebration Station during the evening. We appreciated all the patrons who came out to enjoy free entertainment and a beautiful evening on the square.
The Albion STAR Team is a volunteer organization that is working to bring more traffic to downtown businesses, support the historic preservation of the Albion Courthouse Square Historic District, and grow the economy. Anyone interested in joining us in these efforts is encouraged to learn more at albionstarteam.org or to reach out to us on social media. The community will be invited to come together again on Saturday, September 18 for a Fall Celebration on the square. Mark your calendars and watch for more information and updates on the website and Facebook. We are proud to support our community!
Albion STAR Team
