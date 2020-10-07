Phillip Sherman
CROMWELL — Phillip M. “Phil” Sherman, 77, of Cromwell, Indiana, died at 8:50 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 7, 1943, in Arcola, Indiana, to Virgil and Edna (Butler) Sherman.
He graduated from Wolf Lake High School and lived most of his life in Whitley, Noble and Kosciusko counties.
He was married on April 2, 1965, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Grace L. Bennett, who survives.
He worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne and retired from International Harvester in Springfield, Ohio, after 30 years of total service.
He attended Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier and formerly attended Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Merriam, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Sherman, of Cromwell; three daughters, Michelle (Jack) Trammel, of Syracuse, Deanna Bontrager, of Millersburg and Tammy (Dave) Green, of Syracuse; two sons, Allen Sherman, of Cromwell and John (Holly) Sherman, of Columbia City; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Campbell, of Garrett, Indiana, Kathy (Jay) Hostetler, of Milford and Jennifer Patterson, of Albion; and three brothers, Norm Sherman, of Churubusco, Willie (Salley) Sherman, of Albion and Ricky (Alicia) Sherman, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn Sherman; son, Timothy Sherman; two grandsons, Neil and Richard Trammel; two sisters, Janice Mann and Nancy Sherman; and five brothers, Clyde, Les, Mike, Paul and Kerry Sherman.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. S.R. 15, Warsaw, Indiana.
Memorial services were held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana, with Pastor George Cecil officiating.
Preferred memorials may be given to the 2 Hands Ministry.
To send condolences to the family of Phil Sherman, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
