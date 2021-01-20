ALBION — The town of Albion moved a couple of big steps forward in getting some infrastructure work done by state grants during its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 12 in the Albion Municipal Building.
The Albion Town Council voted 4-0 to approve two contracts with the Indiana Department of Transportation concerning the Community Crossings Awards the town was awarded last fall.
The town has three projects it will receive state assistance on:
• Paving work on East Hazel Street from South Orange Street to South First Street, with a total projected cost of $748,300;
• Paving and sidewalk work on South Hickory Street from East Washington Street to East South Street, $118,300; and
• ADA-compliant intersection at West Highland and North York Street, $95,900.
In another big-ticket item approved by the council on Jan. 12, council voted 3-1 to award the south water tower painting contract to George Kountoupes Painting Co. in the amount of $333,400. The council also approved a professional services contract with Dixon Engineering to supervise the work at a cost of $29,850.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson voted against both contracts, since neither provided more than a one-year warranty. She seemed particularly interested in getting a longer warranty on the paint.
“I want something in writing on the warranty,” Magnuson said. “This is taxpayer money.”
Jim Clevenger of Dixon Engineering said the paint that will be used on the south tower is the same type used on hundreds of similar projects throughout the country. The company contracted to do the paint work also has plenty of experience.
“They’ve always been good about standing behind their product,” Clevenger said. “We very rarely see any issues with them.”
Councilman Don Shultz made the motion to approve the contractor. Councilman Darold Smolinske provided the second.
Also at the Jan. 12 meeting:
• The council approved Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker’s request to purchase a new handheld water meter reader with a cost of $7,520. The old handheld model is from 2010-11, according to Forker, and can’t keep up.
“They’re not receiving the data fast enough,” Forker said of the older models of readers.
Every month when the meters need read, approximately 80-100 homes need to be revisited to get proper readings which the old monitors are not picking up on.
• Forker announced the water department, of which he is also superintendent, had recently fixed a frozen 4-inch water main on Fifth Street. He also said the town’s annual well inspections had passed without a hitch.
“Everything looks OK at this time,” Forker told the council.
• Council president Vicki Jellison announced that town department heads and workers had been doing a great job limiting overtime. In the past, the town had been paying up so $50,000 a year in overtime expenses. In 2020, that number was kept at approximately $10,000.
“All the departments are doing a great job keeping that in check,” Jellison said.
Jellison, who was picked to continue serving as the council’s president at the Jan. 12 meeting, also made her wishes known for the new year.
“Hopefully 2021 will be a much better one than the one we’re trying to recover from,” Jellison said.
Shultz was again tapped to be the council’s vice president.
The council also set several dates to remember in 2021:
• townwide yard sale: May 6-8
• spring cleanup, May 15; 6-10 a.m.
• fireworks: July 2.
• trick or treat: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.