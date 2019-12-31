1. Albion Town Manager resigns for job in Florida
ALBION — The pasture may not be greener where he is headed, but it will definitely be warmer.
The Albion Town Council in November accepted the resignation of Town Manager Stefen Wynn during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Wynn also serves on numerous boards, including holding the office of treasurer for the board of the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
Per the terms of his employment contract, Wynn gave 60-days notice and was employed through Dec. 20.
The council immediately began the process of searching for a replacement, finding former Waterloo town manager Tena Woenker.
On Oct. 17, Wynn accepted a position as city manager in Neptune Beach, Florida, a community of 7,200 residents.
In an email to the council, Wynn said his decision to leave is purely personal, as the move will place his family closer to his wife Autumn’s brother and sister as well as Wynn’s parents.
“Autumn and I made the decision to relocate after carefully deliberating the merits and demands of leaving Albion...,” Wynn’s email read. “In the end, it came down to what’s best for our family — while we are saddened to move further from the outstanding connections that we’ve made in northeast Indiana, we are excited for what awaits us in Florida.”
In his resignation letter, Wynn said he anticipates finishing the West Hazel Street construction project, updating the traffic code and finishing the town’s zoning and subdivision control ordinance updates.
Councilman Darold Smolinske thanked Wynn for the professionalism he displayed as town manager.
“Stefen came in and gave us the push to get out of our comfort zone,” council president Vicki Jellison said.
Wynn has spearheaded several projects in the town, including the placement of banners and wayfinding signs, paving work on several town streets and a long-anticipated fix at the town’s sewage ponds to meet standards set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“I’ve enjoyed serving the residents of Albion and Noble County for nearly four years,” Wynn said in his resignation letter. “During that time, we’ve accomplished many great things for the people that we serve, thanks, in part, to your willingness to be open to new ideas.
“I believe that we’ve set a modern foundation of good policy and sustainable planning, and because of that, the future is very bright for Albion.”
Meeting in special session Nov. 21, the Albion Town Council unanimously voted to hire Woenker as its new town manager.
2. Marathon gas station robbed
ALBION — Albion police arrested a second man Aug. 18 in connection to an armed robbery which occurred at the Marathon gas station in Albion on Jan. 6.
Devon M. Tucker, 24, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at his home by officers with the Albion Town Marshal’s Office and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 1:42 p.m., Aug. 18.
Tucker was booked on a preliminary charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
The second suspect in the case, William K. Moore, 40, was arrested June 7 by the Albion Town Marshal’s Office and Noble County police at his residence in the 200 block of West Hazel Street. Moore was booked into the Noble County Jail on a charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
Moore posted $15,000 bond and was released June 20. His first court appearance was set for Aug. 12, and at that time Moore was granted a continuance until Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said it is good to see the incident being wrapped up.
“I feel good,” Cole said. “The job was done well by (Detective) DJ (Thieme) and the entire team.”
According to a news release from the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, two white males with bandanas covering their faces entered the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of South Orange Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. Jan. 6.
One of the suspects allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and ordered him to get cash. The second suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes.
The larger of the suspects, approximately 5-8 to 6-feet tall and weighing 230-260 pounds, was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt. This suspect displayed the handgun.
The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt and has an unknown tattoo on the back of his neck. He is described as being 5-6 to 5-10, weighing 210-230 pounds.
After taking the cash and cigarettes, the suspects fled the store on foot.
No one was injured in the incident.
Court documents allege Moore was the second suspect with the tattoo on the back of his neck.
And it was that tattoo, visible in store surveillance footage, that helped lead Albion police to Moore.
On Jan. 10, Thieme received video from the Kendallville Police Department regarding an alleged shoplifting incident from Walmart which had occurred in November 2018.
Moore, in that Walmart video, had what appeared to be an identical tattoo observed in the gas station robbery video.
Thieme took the video to Ball State University, where a staff member was able to isolate and enlarge images of the tattoos in the videos. A digital forensic examiner and analyst from the Fort Wayne Police Department also evaluated the photos.
Both experts pointed to Moore.
Evidence left at the scene, including a red bandana and a cloth glove, were located immediately to the west of the business. Another red bandana was located in the wood line just east of York Street.
DNA tests performed on that evidence allegedly helped lead to Moore as a suspect as well.
A witness told police Jan. 8 a man had been seen sitting on the steps in front of a residence in the 200 block of West Hazel Street wearing a bandana across his face, showing only the man’s eyes.
Cole had previously cited the work done by numerous supporting agencies in the investigation, including the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Ball State University Telecommunications Department, Fort Wayne Police Department Digital Forensics Department, the Indiana State Police, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department and Avilla Police Department.
3. CN girls basaketball three-peats at regional
WINAMAC — The Central Noble girls basketball team has another gear.
It doesn’t hurt that the Cougars also had seniors Meleah Leatherman and Sydney Freeman.
The senior duo combined for 21 of Central Noble’s 23 second half points as the No. 1 Cougars downed No. 3 North Judson, 43-37, Feb. 9 to claim their third consecutive regional title at Winamac.
Leatherman and Freeman were a combined 6-for-14 from the floor in the second half. They were the only Cougars to attempt a field goal in the final two quarters.
“That’s our role,” Leatherman said. “It’s what we’re supposed to do.”
The win improved the Class 2A defending state champions to 27-0 on the year. North Judson ended its season at 22-4.
Freeman led with a game-high 21 points. Leatherman scored 11 points and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Lydia Andrews added seven points and six rebounds. Junior Sam Brumbaugh and senior Anna Stayner each scored two.
North Judson was led by its star, sophomore Lilliann Frasure. In the first semifinal, Frasure passed the 1,000-point mark for her young career.
Against the Cougars, Frasure scored 15 points, but only three of those came after halftime as the Cougars ratcheted up the defensive pressure. She was her team’s high scorer. Senior Madeline Schumacher scored 11 for the Blue Jays.
Freeman and Brumbaugh shut Frasure almost completely down in the second half. She only made one field goal, and that came in the final seconds of the contest with the outcome already decided.
The game was close throughout, but North Judson opened the second half on a 6-1 run to take its biggest lead of the night, 26-21, forcing Central Noble coach Josh Treesh to call a timeout.
His emphasis in that huddle? Defense.
“For a while, I thought we were getting a little lazy on the defensive end,” Treesh said.
Out of the timeout, Leatherman hit a free throw at the 2:55 mark. A Freeman 3-pointer, the last scoring done in the stanza, drew the Cougars within 26-25 with 2:28 to play in the period.
Treesh said Freeman’s three-pointer was critical.
“It got us going,” he said.
Freeman said, “We needed something to pick us up.”
Leatherman then tallied to give Central Noble the lead back to start the fourth quarter, then Freeman hit from deep again to make it 30-26, and North Judson called time.
Freeman hit another three-pointer at the 5:23 mark to extend the lead to 33-26.
During that critical 12-0 run when Central Noble found its higher defensive gear, North Judson was held without a point for just over seven minutes.
The Blue Jays got within 39-35 with 54.9 seconds to play, but Freeman hit two foul shots, and Andrews two more to make it 43-35 with 9.2 seconds to play.
Frasure scored with seconds left in the game to set the final score.
Treesh said he wasn’t overly concerned when his team trailed by five midway through the third.
“With this group, they’re never out of things,” he said. “They just keep chipping away.”
Freeman started the game hot, scoring eight of the Cougars’ first nine points as Central Noble took an 11-10 lead after one. Behind eight points from Frasure, North Judson knotted things at 20 at the half.
The next weekend, Central Noble faced a perennial powerhouse in Class 2A in Oak Hill, which punched its semistate ticket with a 20-point win.
It was the second time the Cougars have matched up against Oak Hill in the past three years. Oak Hill bounced Central Noble at the semistate level in 2017, 42-33.
The two schools were on a collision course in 2018 before Oak Hill was upset by Frankton in its regional. The Cougars were able to overcome Frankton at semistate to pave the way to the state finals.
By virtue of winning the regional title, the Central Noble girls basketball team will have to compete in Class 3A in the 2020 postseason, according to Central Noble Athletic Director Ty Schuller.
The Cougars’ hopes for a second consecutive state championship were dashed at semistate when Central Noble lost to Oak Hill, 53-36.
4. Bus rolls over on way to Wolf Lake
Three students suffered minor “seat-belt related injuries” when a shuttle bus heading to Central Noble Primary School in Wolf Lake slid off the road and rolled on its right side on the morning of Oct. 8.
The transport bus, which shuttles K-2 students from Central Noble Elementary in Albion to Wolf Lake each morning, had 31 students on board when it began to go off the road, slid on wet grass, went down an embankment and rolled onto its right side.
Three children received what school officials are calling “seat-belt related injuries.” The children were treated at the scene by Parkview Noble EMS and they were waiting for parents to come to the scene to determine whether they would seek further medical care. None of the children were transported by EMS to the hospital.
The bus was one of two school buses that that Central Noble School Corp. has that has seat belts.
“It definitely was a plus,” Central Noble school resource officer David Worman said. “They had to unbuckle to get out.”
The school corporation has 15 school buses.
The bus was southbound on Wolf Lake Road when the crash occurred. The driver was able to keep the bus upright as it went down the embankment and slid on the grass before it rolled over onto its right side.
The name of the bus driver was not been released at this time. She was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital and tested negative for alcohol or drugs in her system, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Worman said the bus driver has been driving for some time, and she is the regular driver for the shuttle from Albion to Central Noble Primary School in Wolf Lake.
The crash was still under investigation by the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police.
Another bus was brought to the scene, and the children were loaded up and taken to Central Noble Primary School.
“Student safety is a priority,” Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff said. “We are thankful for the quick response and support by local emergency personnel.”
5. Town reaches deal with engineering firm
ALBION — After months of negotiating, the Albion Town Council Tuesday approved agreement Sept. 24 with the engineering firm which was responsible for various infrastructure projects in the town.
As part of the agreement, Fleis and VandenBrink agreed to provide electronic files of the designs it had finished on West Main Street, as well as partially-completed designs for Hickory Street and East Hazel Street.
The agreement stipulated that the Hickory Street drawings were only 50% complete, with the East Hazel Street drawings 75% completed.
In exchange, the town agreed to pay $7,516 for services that were above and beyond what had originally been asked of the firm.
Fleis and VandenBrink had initially asked for $43,000 for those additional services.
Mitch Hansel, a senior project manager with the firm, said a better job should have been done detailing additional expenses which were being incurred.
“I do apologize for the communication breakdown,” Hansel told the council. “This isn’t normally how we do business.”
Albion Councilman Darold Smolinske expressed his appreciation to Hansel for his role in reaching an agreement.
“You were very helpful in going through that whole evaluation,” Smolinske said. “Thank you for that.”
On Sept. 10, the council had tabled a decision on its supplemental agreement.
The town’s utility committee had spent more than eight hours going over the latest draft of the agreement, and sent a response to the engineering firm Sept. 6. The council had not heard back by Sept. 10.
During the council’s meeting June 18, town officials said there was a disconnect between what the town expects from its engineering firm and what Fleis and VandenBrink believes it is supposed to provide.
A Fleis and VandenBrink official had spent approximately an hour answering questions at the council’s June 18 meeting from dissatisfied town officials.
The firm has been tasked with designing street projects on East and West Hazel streets, West Main Street and Hickory Street, as well as some work to bring a couple of intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The original price tag for the engineering work was $130,660. As of the June meeting, the town had paid $110,274.50, or 84.6% of the total.
The end result of that exchange during the June 18 meeting was the setting of another public meeting, where the firm was to appear to explain what work had been done in addition to what was asked in the terms of the contract.
The addendum was to go over expectations delineated in the original contract and compare it to what the town asked the firm to do in the 22 meetings that followed. The town asked that the addendum be provided by June 26 so the council would have time to go over it.
The addendum also was to outline the exact additional cost the town has incurred by asking for these changes.
Fleis and VandenBrink did submit that addendum, with an asking price of approximately $43,000.
The two sides had been negotiating over details of that addendum since that time.
Also at the meeting, the council gave Town Manager Stefen Wynn the go-ahead to seek quotes from engineering firms to design East Hazel Street and Hickory Street improvements projects, as well as to fix a sinkhole on the north side of town near the Dollar General in Northridge Village.
Wynn said as result of the agreement ironed out by the town and new officials at Fleis and VandenBrink, that firm would be one of the engineering firms it would be seeking quotes from.
“They were pretty fair with us,” Wynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.