ALBION — Noble County’s 2020 payable 2021 tax rates have been certified by the State of Indiana and Noble County Treasurer Shelley Mawhorter advises the tax statements should be mailed no later than April 12.
Normal office hours for the courthouse are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tax statements should be read carefully. Call the Treasurer’s Office if there are any questions.
The Treasurer’s Office mails the tax bills one time a year in the spring. The tax bill is a three-part form. Property owners will use the “A” Coupon for the spring installment and it should be mailed with the May 10 payment. The “B” Coupon is for the fall installment and should be mailed with the Nov. 10 payment. If paying for the whole year, send both the “A” and “B” Coupon.
The “C” portion of the tax bill is the taxpayer’s summary copy and should be kept by the taxpayer.
Tax payments options are:
• Pay In Person — Bring in your tax statements to the Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse and pay by cash, check, money order or certified check.
• By Mail — Send “A” and/or “B” coupons with your payment. Payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered on-time. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope if you want a receipt mailed to you.
• Pay On-Line — Go to govtechtaxpro.com Pay one or multiple parcels on-line by credit or debit card with a service fee ($1.50 + 2.65%). Payment must be completed by the due date.
• Pay by E-Check (ACH) – Go to govtechtaxpro.com The service fee is $2. That means you can pay multiple parcels at a time for just $2. Payment must be completed by the due date.
• Pay By Phone – Call 1-844-556-7318. Use your 13 or 18 digit parcel number which begins with 57 to pay by phone. Service fees will apply. Payment must be completed by the due date.
• On-Line Bill Pay – Paying through your banking institution may also be an option for you. Use your tax id# as your account number. Your normal bank fees may apply. Please pay far enough ahead to insure that payment is processed received on-time.
• Homeowner’s Escow – This is not the same as an escrow with your mortgage company but works similarly in that you can make scheduled payments throughout the year that fit your budget. You set the payments and control the changes you want to make. You can schedule regular payments — weekly, monthly or by the tax due dates. Follow the scheduled payment link at govtechtaxpro.com or scheduled.govetechtaxpro.com. Service fees will apply.
Partial payments are always accepted anytime throughout the year, just remember all appropriate penalties will apply if taxes are not paid-in-full by the due date. Delinquent real estate taxes and penalties from the spring installment of 2019 payable 2020 which are not paid by May 10th, 2021 may make your property eligible for tax sale in October 2021. Unpaid personal property or mobile home taxes and penalties from 2019 payable 2020 which are not paid by May 10th, 2021 may cause a judgment to be certified to the court and may then be turned over for collection.
If you have any questions, please contact the appropriate office:
• Tax Payments – Treasurer’s Office at 636-2644
• Exemptions – Auditor’s Office at 636-2658
• Assessed Values – Assessor’s Office at 636-2297
• Drainage Assessments – Surveyor’s Office at 636-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.