In March I received the letter from the US Census Bureau, telling me that I am requested to complete the census form for 2020. My response is required by law.
I have been a genealogist for years and years. I have used the census records extensively in my research. That is one of the first sources I used after talking to family members. I have spent hours and hours in the Allen County Public Library doing my research. (Do you know that the ACPL has the largest collection of genealogy records of the public libraries in the nation? But that is another story for now.)
I know the census records are used for much of the government statistics and function, but millions of people use the records for other uses …researching their family tree. It is a very important resource for us all.
The first census was taken in 1790 and has been taken every 10 years since. The census taker would ride his horse down the road, stopping at each house and recording the data for each family member in the household. As each census was taken, more data was collected. After a few years the records are released for people to use. All records are in Fort Wayne, of course at Salt Lake City, and online now. There is one exception…the 1890 census. They were all stored in a warehouse, I think in St. Louis. The building caught fire and most of the records were burned…destroyed. How sad. You know that is usually the exact year needed by some of us to find information they need to fill out their tree. There are a few exceptions, luckily for me, one in LaGrange County. The county officials were looking at some old records stored in a back room someplace in the courthouse and found the records that the census taker had recorded as he gathered the facts there. Since most of the Shultz family was there, I have been extremely happy.
When I started my research, the records had been released through 1930. I could hardly wait until the 1940 census would be released. I knew that my father and mother would be there in South Bend. My dad was interning in the Epworth Hospital there. I knew mother would be there someplace in the city. Finally 1940 was released and I searched the first chance I had. I found Dad quickly with the staff at the hospital, but I could not find my mother. Finally, we did find her, but her name had been misspelled, probably by the person making the index for the census. Those records cannot be used when applying for membership in various organizations such as the DAR, etc. When the census taker would stop at a house, the person they talked to, not always knew all the data that they were asking for. So the data a person finds in the census has to be proven by other means.
Our family was not included in the 2010 census. The census taker missed us when riding his horse down our road. So, I found a copy of the data requested and included it in my genealogy tree. I have told my family of that omission. Down the road when my descendants do research, they will not find us in this census.
So you wonder why I am spending time telling all this to you? Census records are very important to millions and millions of people in the world. The government uses them, of course, but a lot of ordinary people, like me, use them also. When you record your records for this year, be accurate, be careful, be complete. Your descendants in 50 or more years will appreciate your efforts.
