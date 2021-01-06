44 years ago, May 12, 1976
Lewis Moser, Ligonier, well known Republican Party worker, was elected chairman of the county organization. Mrs. Pat Wolfe was elected vice chairman and Mrs. Joy LeCount of Wawaka was elected secretary with Jack Frederick of Kendallville being named treasurer.
Central Noble’s baseball team stretched its winning streak to four straight by winning a doubleheader from Fort Wayne North Side. The Cougars clouted the Redskins 12-5 in the opener and hung on for a 5-3 decision in the nightcap. (No players names were given).
The Noble County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASC) County Committee announced that Jill Slain was selected winner of its Bicentennial Essay Contest.
Deborah Tumlinson and Scott Applegate were married on May 1, 1976.
Miss Susan Heche, a freshman at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois, had been accepted as one of a small group of students to go to Amsterdam, Holland. She would be part of a missionary youth organization. Susan was well known in Albion. She was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Don Heche of Aurora, Ohio, and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Prickett. (She is the sister of Anne Heche the actress.)
25 years ago, Dec. 27, 1995
After a long period of discussion and planning, the town of Albion and Avilla had hired Tom Fox of Fort Wayne to be the joint-town manager for the two municipalities.
Gonzalee Martin, Agriculture Natural Resources Extension Educator at the Noble County Extension Office, had announced his resignation. He had accepted a full time position with the Allen County Extension Office.
A good deed by an Albion Police Officer allowed a train to continue on its route after it ran out of gas west of Albion on Christmas Eve morning. The crew called for a fuel truck to meet them for a refill. At 6:35 am, a Brown & Sons fuel truck driver appeared at the Corner Stop asking for directions fo the stranded train. The problem was solved with a load of diesel fuel and the train continued on its route.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Central Noble Cougars boys basketball player Aaron Edwards, a sophomore. He exploded for a 17-point, eight-rebound, two-assist effort in a win over Howe Military School.
10 years ago, Dec. 29, 2010
The Noble County Traffic Safety Partnership was recognized as the best small DUI workforce in the state. The partnership included: Northeast Law Enforcement Laison Lance Grubbs; Kendallville Police Department Coordinator Johnny Ritchie; Ligonier Police Chief Brian Shearer, Noble County Traffic Safety Partnership Coordinator Dean Gillespie; and CJI’s Traffic Safety Director Ryan Klitzsch. The group received a $2,000 equipment grant with the award.
Five stories that mattered in 2010. 1. Obama’s aura of competency was shattered by the federal government’s less than inept response to the B.P. Oil spill. 2. Obama Care passed. 3. The Tea Party rose to dominate United State’s politics. 4. The Budget Deficit/National Debt became the driving issues of the 2010 election. 5. The World at War and the China effect, two wars still going on, Afghanistan and Iraq, and China, Russia, Brazil & Venezuela seeking to destroy the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Tension with China and its surrogate likely to be the most important foreign policy story of the next decade, and would determine America’s future in the 21st Century.
Benjamin and Aimee (Resler) Rinker, Churubusco, announced the birth of their son, Benson Timothy Rinker. He was welcomed home by brothers Kameron, 5 and Weston, 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.