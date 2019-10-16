One warm day, when the wind was light and clouds were scattered across the sky, my older daughter and I went riding, looking for eagles.
And we found some, three of them, one young, brown-headed bald eagle and two fish eagles. Fish eagle is a colloquial name, not the prescribed name. The prescribed name is osprey but it is often called fish hawk or fish eagle.
An osprey is a big bird, not as big as the American eagle, but two feet long from head to tail with a wing span of four to four and a half feet. It’s brown on the back, wings and tail, white underneath with black spots on the breast and has a white head with a broad brown line from the base of the bill through each eye to the back of the head.
The food of an osprey is almost exclusively fish, which makes the names fish hawk or fish eagle appropriate. But it’s not a swimmer like a loon. It catches its prey by flying, dropping out of the sky, sometimes from as high as 100 feet, extending its feet and catching a fish with its talons.
Then, rising from the water with a fish, it turns the fish, orients it so its head is always to the front. Flying to a tree, or to a nest, it lands and eats its prey or delivers it to a mate on a nest incubating eggs or to nestlings.
Ospreys are not numerous but they are widespread. They occur in every state of the U.S. except Hawaii, in every province of Canada and in many other nations. The two my daughter and I saw that balmy day recently were at a lake not far from our home in Indiana.
Ospreys build large nests usually in trees but occasionally on the ground, on the vegetation in a wetland. Their nests are platforms of sticks lined with vegetation. Ospreys are not considered colonial nesters but there are often several nests close together in an area. They lay two to four eggs, usually three. The female does the majority of the incubating but the male does take turns and both female and male bring fish to the nestlings.
Bald eagles also feed on fish, as well as almost any other living creature they can catch and kill. They also steal fish from ospreys. An eagle will dive on an osprey with a fish, the osprey drops the fish and the eagle swoops past and usually catches the fish before it hits the water.
I saw a bald eagle take a fish from an osprey, once. I was paddling a boat on a lake when I saw an osprey overhead. I stopped paddling and watched. The osprey dived, hit the water and rose with a fish in its feet. As it was climbing into the sky an eagle came plummeting down toward it. The osprey dropped its catch and the eagle shot past, got the fish almost as it hit the water, then rose, flew to a large tree, landed on a branch and began to feast.
People in many states have worked to benefit the bald eagle, our national bird. A nesting platform was build at a lake in southern Indiana, eaglets from a nest in another state were brought to Indiana and fed in an artificial nest on that platform and allowed to fly free when they were able. From that and successive importations there is now a population of bald eagles in the Hoosier state.
Ospreys have also occupied and benefited from those nesting platforms. There’s a platform a few miles from my home that has been used by a pair of ospreys for several years. But that wasn’t where my daughter and I saw the eagles on that recent warm day.
