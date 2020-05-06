KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Lou Ober, 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 29, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, to Aquilla Alexander and Fern Mildred (Estlick) Marker.
On June 3, 1949, in Columbia City, Indiana, she married Manford Jerry Ober. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2009.
Mrs. Ober lived in this area since 1962, coming from Whitley County. She worked at Puritan in Kendallville and was a homemaker.
Surviving are a son, Michael Ober, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Tara (Troy) Wolf, of Kendallville, Amy (Nick) Kesling, of Rome City, Nicole Ober, of Florida, Jessica (Dennis) Healy, of Denver, Colorado, and Jeremy Ober, of Angola; eight great-grandchildren, Amber (Troy) Johnson, Ashley (Kyle) Rebman, Brandon Wolf, Kayla (Tony) Goodman, Dequan Ober, Janyah Ober, Thomas Michael Healy, Evelyn Healy, and Kayden Kesling; six great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Marker, of Ligonier and Larry (Diane) Marker.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Ober; two sisters, June Gibbs and Josephine Yunker; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville, and is limited to 25 family members.
Pastor Sam Weimer, of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, will officiate.
Pallbearers are Brandon Wolf, Jeremy Ober, Nick Kesling, Troy Wolf, Kayden Kesling, Dennis Healy, and Troy Johnson.
A live broadcast of the funeral service will be available for other family and friends to view on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, the visitation is limited to 25 people at a time. Please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. There will be no congregating in the parking lot and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.