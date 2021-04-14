Watch your footing.
You just might trip over the spines of the Indiana General Assembly’s House elections committee.
On Thursday, the committee watered down a bill which would have required voters who choose to cast their ballots absentee to meet the same requirements as those who vote in-person at the polls on Election Day.
Apparently, the committee found that requiring a person to submit their driver’s license number or the last four of their Social Security Number on their paper ballot before mailing it in to be too confusing of a burden.
According to The Associated Press telling, “some election officials and voting rights advocates argued that would create a hurdle for voters since they likely wouldn’t know which number is on file with county election officials and could lead to applications being rejected.”
Oh brother, doesn’t sound like opponents have much faith in the cognitive abilities of the voting public. It’s worth a mention that maybe if you can’t meet that “hurdle,” you shouldn’t be voting in the first place.
Again, according to The AP, “Democratic Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute proposed the change, saying the ID numbers weren’t needed on paper applications since state law already required election workers to check the voter’s signature from registration records before sending out a mail-in ballot.”
So it’s OK use the license numbers or Social Security numbers to verify the identity of those the ballots are being sent to, but not the identity of those who are sending them back? How in the world does that make any sense?
Local election workers do have to match the signatures on the return ballots. But why not have an additional safeguard in place to ensure that signatures aren’t forged?
Opponents think the measure would make it harder for people to vote.
In reality, it would just make it harder to cheat. And isn’t that something that Democrats and Republicans should both want?
State Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, said people who vote absentee should have to meet the same requirements as those who vote in person.
“I completely support that,” Abbott said. “We want honest and transparent elections. That’s not too big of an ask.”
Apparently it is too big of an ask for the elections committee.
Republicans have nine of the 13 committee seats due to their supermajority in the House.
That these Republicans (none of whom are Abbott, by the way), couldn’t muster the intestinal fortitude to require equal identification for those who vote in person or by mail-in ballot, is a testament to the current state of affairs in Indiana and elsewhere.
Everyone is terrified of the left.
Major League Baseball took away its annual All-Star Game from Atlanta because of Georgia’s new voting laws.
Is our General Assembly worried something similar will happen here?
If so, it isn’t just the tail wagging the dog. It’s the dog being terrified of its own tail.
Everyone, regardless of race, creed, color or gender, should have an equal opportunity to vote.
Everyone should have the same requirements — whether they vote in person or through the mail.
And no dog should be afraid of its own tail.
