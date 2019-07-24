45 years ago, Oct. 6, 1974
The Parent Teacher Organization had reorganized and was planning how to be beneficial to the community. President was John Moorhouse, vice-president was Mrs. Norm Johnson, secretary was Mrs. Ed Moorhouse, treasurer was Mrs. Cal Hile.
On Nov. 2, the Fall Festival would be held at the Wolf Lake Gym. The festival was to make money for needed things in the school not available through corporation funds. The festival would have contests, booths, drawings, a supper, crafts and games.
Mrs. Richard Barker of Kendallville had accepted the Noble County chairmanship for the 1974 Christmas Seal Campaign and Mrs. Thurlow Axel, also of Kendallville, would serve as associate chairwoman. The annual drive, conducted entirely by mail, had become an expected part of the Christmas season in millions of American homes.
S/Sgt. and Mrs. John R. Firestone were the parents of a son, Brenton Anthony, born at Bitburg AF Hospital, West Germany, on Oct. 16, 1974. John and Beth were also the parents of a daughter, Andrea Noelle, 2 ½ years old.
Diana Hawk and Leslie Coe were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1974.
4-H Goat Club members, future members and families went on a two-day camping trip to visit the dairy goat farm of Harvey Considine in Portage Wisconsin. Mr. Considine had the largest dairy goat operation in the central United States. He was also an outstanding judge of goats and traveled the country extensively showing goats. Mr. Considine owned five separate pure bred and registered breeds.
25 years ago, July 13, 1994
Jennie Marie Gibson of Churubusco was crowned 1994 Noble County Fair Queen at Cole Auditorium in Kendallville.
Monte Egolf was named Albion Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year for 1994.
Ending their tenure on the Central Noble School Board of Trustees, Wayne Clouse and Karla Fiandt were presented with appreciation plaques for their years of service on the school board.
A recognition plaque was presented to Linda Shultz for her year as president of the Albion Rotary Club. Shultz was the first woman to serve as president of the club and one of the first two women taken in as members. Incoming president Joy LeCount made the presentation during the club’s annual awards banquet.
A new cellular telephone communications tower was under construction just south of the west junction of U. S. 6 and S.R. 9 north of Albion. U.S. Cellular was the company that owned the tower. Once completed, the tower would stand 380-feet tall.
Don Goings was grand marshal of the Noble County Community Fair Parade and was further honored at a reception during which he was presented with a jacket from fellow 4-H leaders. He received a 50-year 4-H leader pin set with rubies, a plaque from the Noble County Exhibit Corp., a scrapbook with congratulatory letters and a guest book.
10 years ago, July 15, 2009
The new Albion water tower was being completed. It would announce that you were approaching the Town of Albion and would bear the slogan, “Home of the Cougars” and Central Noble Community School Corporation’s popular cougar paw print.
On June 6, 2009, a new little female bear joined the Black Pine park’s family, rescued for the second time and placed this time, permanently, by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in Black Pine’s care. But in just a few days time the staff at the park were preparing to say good-bye to Isaac, the 32-year-old black bear who joined Black Pine’s family in 1995. Isaac suffered from lameness and was no longer able (or willing) to stand or walk. He was put to sleep on June 22, 2009.
On Aug. 15, 2009, Nicholas Kesling and Amy Wenning were beginning their lives together. The wedding would take place at Grace Christian Church, Kendallville.
Makhia Jayde Aker was born June 10, 2009, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Owen Lee Pelfrey was born June 28, 2009, at Parkview Hospital. Owen was welcomed by siblings, Aurey Y. Arnold and Ethan A. Pelfrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.