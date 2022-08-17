LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Debra Diane Adkins, née Leatherman, died peacefully in her Louisville, Kentucky, home, surrounded by her children and husband on the morning of Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 57, after a 3 1/2-year battle with breast cancer.
Deb leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Keith Adkins; her daughters, Hope Adkins (Douglas Kerr LaLoge), Paige Adkins (Layne McCarty), Olivia Adkins, and Dulcie Adkins; and her fur baby, Cleo.
Deb was born in February 1965, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Everett and Grace Leatherman. She grew up in Albion, Indiana, with four brothers. She graduated from Central Noble High School in 1983, and graduated with her bachelor’s degree from IPFW in 1987.
Deb married her husband, Keith Adkins, in June 1987.
After being a lifelong resident of Albion, Deb wanted to further her career in auditing and compliance, so she moved to Kentucky, with her husband and daughters in 2014, where all of them still currently reside.
Deb was a driven professional, an avid reader, a loyal friend, and lived her life with deep devotion to her family and their happiness. When diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, she remained dedicated in her work and in her will to fight her illness. Deb was a hardworking, fiercely independent, and a resilient woman, even in her final days. Her life was filled with the love of her family, friends, and coworkers, all of whom will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and a sister, Marsha Ann, who died in infancy.
She is survived by her husband; children; brothers, Duane (Nona) Leatherman, Dan Leatherman, Dean (Jane) Leatherman, and Dennis (Lori) Leatherman; as well as four furry grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deb requested to be cremated and her ashes will be spread at a special location on the coast, where many loving family memories were created.
Per her final wishes, there will be no formal funeral or memorial.
Deb’s family would like to thank those who have continuously prayed and supported them in the years since her cancer diagnosis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Kentucky Humane Society of Louisville, Kentucky.
