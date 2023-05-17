ALBION — It’s shaping up to be an activity-filled first Friday in June.
The Albion Town Council approved a trio of special event applications for June 2 around the Noble County Courthouse Square.
And that doesn’t include Central Noble High School’s graduation, which will be held that same night at 7 p.m.
Also taking place on June 2:
• The Chain O’ Lakes Festival Car Show will take place, occupying Jefferson Street to the north of the courthouse and York Street to the west of the historic structure.
• The town’s Market on the Square will be holding a special event on that same evening, with vendors and food trucks on the south side of the courthouse on West Main Street.
• The Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s Summer Kickoff — including the annual Albion-opoly game around the courthouse square — will also be held from 5-9 p.m.
The Chain O’ Lakes Festival itself will run from June 7-10. Huesman Amusements will once again be providing the carnival rides, according to one of the event’s organizers, Tammy Luce.
“Pretty much we’re running the same format as we have in the past,” Luce told the council.
Luce said one significant change will be the live music planned for the event.
“We’re trying to bump up the entertainment,” Luce said.
The featured band on the final night of the festival will be coming from Chicago.
Albion Market on the Square coordinator Kayla Traylor said she has lined up three vendors already for the market, which will be open from 3-7 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The kickoff for the market will take place on Memorial Day, May 29. That day will include food trucks.
According to material provided by Traylor, Monday’s Markets on the Square will be held on the east side of the Noble County Courthouse on Orange Street.
The Market on the Square event is scheduled to run through the summer and early fall months.
Any food or craft vendors interested in participating in the event can contact Traylor at the Market’s Facebook page or by emailing her at kaylatraylor@yahoo.com.
Vendor fees are waived for Monday and Saturday routine market dates. Special event dates may be subject to a fee to help offset the costs of security and other expenses.
Also at the meeting of May 8:
• Councilman John Morr offered insights after attending the public hearing on the Albion Park Department’s five-year master plan.
“I think it’s done really well,” Morr said.
Ideas Morr discussed during the council meeting included using one of the town owned properties for a dog park, and the possibility of creating a trail from the town’s industrial park to Hidden Diamonds Park.
• The council approved the sale of unwanted town machinery and tools through the internet auction site biddergy.com.
Items the town will be attempting to sell are:
1. 1990 Ford F-800 dump/plow truck-5+2 manual transmission, rebuilt 429 V8 Engine, with 12-foot front hydraulic snowplow; 10-foot stationary underbody plow (manual rotation, hydraulic up and down); 10-foot, 7.7 cubic yard dump bed; 32,745 miles
2. 5-hp 2 stage air compressor.
3. 15 used street light heads.
4. 5-hp power trowel.
5. Air-operated horizontal boring machine and attachments.
6. Four Aero 2 surface aerators.
7. Western 8-foot straight blade snowplow, plow side only.
8. Bucket machine and attachments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.