ALBION — The Albion town council wants more information about the operational capabilities of the lagoon aeration equipment it wants to buy before choosing a bid.
Discussion centered on whether the aeration discs could be operated from the lagoon’s bank, or if operators would have to board a boat to go out on the lagoon. The council is looking to save money by avoiding the costs of any future change orders on equipment specifications.
Council members decided to wait for answers, tabling the bid consideration until the Nov. 9 meeting. The bid packet is valid until Nov. 14.
The council did approve a proposal for additional engineering Services for $81,500. The proposal includes permit fees, construction administration and other required paperwork. The town’s application permit for the project was submitted last week to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council adopted a template for its American Rescue Plan funds on a first reading of a resolution, as advised by town manager Jacob Ihrie. He called the template a “living document” that can be amended any time for future projects. ARP funds must be used for infrastructure upgrades for water, wastewater and broadband utilities and have strict reporting requirements.
Ihrie was also designated as the town’s Americans with Disabilities coordinator, responsible for assessing ADA needs and compliance, on a first reading of tht resolution.
Ihrie said he would contact ARC of Noble County Foundations and Central Noble school district to get suggestions for a community member to serve on the ADA committee.
Council members agreed to cancel the Dec. 28 meeting on its calendar because it falls between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The last meeting for 2021 will be Dec. 14. The town’s holiday calendar for 2022 was also approved.
The town renewed its lease agreement with Mediacom for five years with no changes. The lease was due by Dec. 31.
