Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: ON THE ROAD

ACROSS

1. More down in the dumps

6. Will Ferrell’s 2003 Christmas character

9. Century Gothic, e.g.

13. Twisted cotton thread

14. Greek “t”

15. Biblical mount

16. Dessert sandwiches

17. Barley bristle

18. Pungent edible bulb

19. *Shared ride

21. *Yellow Brick Road traveller

23. Member of the Benevolent Order

24. Sword handle

25. The little one “stops to tie his shoe”

28. AI “fodder”

30. *Gas station option

35. Thailand money

37. Phone cam images

39. Fill with happy spirit

40. Bora ____

41. Vexed

43. Uncontrolled swerve

44. Middle Eastern V.I.P.s

46. Genesis twin

47. “The Odyssey,” e.g.

48. Hooray!

50. Speaking platform

52. Campfire residue

53. What sailors are to captain

55. Lawyers’ org.

57. *Jack of “On the Road” fame

61. *Refreshment break

65. Live sign for radio, 2 words

66. Shakespearean “fuss”

68. Bar order, with “the”

69. Ownership document

70. Mitt Romney’s title, abbr.

71. Christmas Eve visitor

72. Keats’ works, e.g.

73. *Major road, abbr.

74. *Certain number of cylinders

DOWN

1. Cold War’s Warsaw Pact, e.g.

2. Turkish money

3. One on drugs

4. Run off to Vegas?

5. Sold on eBay, usually

6. Short for “and elsewhere”

7. Hammurabi’s code, e.g.

8. Plural of fundus

9. Porto____, Italy

10. Got this!

11. Sodium hydroxide

12. Like Tim of “A Christmas Carol”

15. Foray

20. Giraffe’s striped-legged cousin

22. Like one of the Testaments

24. Fine-toothed metal cutter

25. *Famous road from Beatles crossing

26. Actress Watts

27. Minute parasite

29. *Spare one

31. “If all ____ fails”

32. Sarpa ____, coral reef fish

33. Tiny purses

34. Olden day phlebotomy instrument

36. Waterproof canvas

38. Clothing line

42. UAE’s most populous city

45. Close the fastener, e.g.

49. Epoch

51. Between 90 and 180 degrees

54. E-wallet’s content

56. Very, in music

57. Japanese zither

58. Author Bagnold

59. Goes with interest

60. Great masters’ medium, pl.

61. *Hoofed “express” traveler

62. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” actress Lola ____

63. Solemn promise

64. Surveyor’s map

67. Morning drops

