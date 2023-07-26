STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: ON THE ROAD
ACROSS
1. More down in the dumps
6. Will Ferrell’s 2003 Christmas character
9. Century Gothic, e.g.
13. Twisted cotton thread
14. Greek “t”
15. Biblical mount
16. Dessert sandwiches
17. Barley bristle
18. Pungent edible bulb
19. *Shared ride
21. *Yellow Brick Road traveller
23. Member of the Benevolent Order
24. Sword handle
25. The little one “stops to tie his shoe”
28. AI “fodder”
30. *Gas station option
35. Thailand money
37. Phone cam images
39. Fill with happy spirit
40. Bora ____
41. Vexed
43. Uncontrolled swerve
44. Middle Eastern V.I.P.s
46. Genesis twin
47. “The Odyssey,” e.g.
48. Hooray!
50. Speaking platform
52. Campfire residue
53. What sailors are to captain
55. Lawyers’ org.
57. *Jack of “On the Road” fame
61. *Refreshment break
65. Live sign for radio, 2 words
66. Shakespearean “fuss”
68. Bar order, with “the”
69. Ownership document
70. Mitt Romney’s title, abbr.
71. Christmas Eve visitor
72. Keats’ works, e.g.
73. *Major road, abbr.
74. *Certain number of cylinders
DOWN
1. Cold War’s Warsaw Pact, e.g.
2. Turkish money
3. One on drugs
4. Run off to Vegas?
5. Sold on eBay, usually
6. Short for “and elsewhere”
7. Hammurabi’s code, e.g.
8. Plural of fundus
9. Porto____, Italy
10. Got this!
11. Sodium hydroxide
12. Like Tim of “A Christmas Carol”
15. Foray
20. Giraffe’s striped-legged cousin
22. Like one of the Testaments
24. Fine-toothed metal cutter
25. *Famous road from Beatles crossing
26. Actress Watts
27. Minute parasite
29. *Spare one
31. “If all ____ fails”
32. Sarpa ____, coral reef fish
33. Tiny purses
34. Olden day phlebotomy instrument
36. Waterproof canvas
38. Clothing line
42. UAE’s most populous city
45. Close the fastener, e.g.
49. Epoch
51. Between 90 and 180 degrees
54. E-wallet’s content
56. Very, in music
57. Japanese zither
58. Author Bagnold
59. Goes with interest
60. Great masters’ medium, pl.
61. *Hoofed “express” traveler
62. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” actress Lola ____
63. Solemn promise
64. Surveyor’s map
67. Morning drops
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.