Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.