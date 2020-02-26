ALBION — There as been a change in leadership at the Albion-area Busche Performance Group operations.
In an internal memo sent to employees recently, it was announced that former Albion operations general manager Jim Stewart was no longer with the company. Company spokesman Andrew Jennings said it is company policy not to talk about previous employees.
The memo reported that Stewart’s duties had been taken over by Doug Forbes and Bob Flynn.
According to the memo, Forbes “will also remain involved in all commercial activities with the team, customers and suppliers.” Flynn will “maintain being responsible for all plant transformation activities in the region.”
Without providing specific numbers, Jennings said the Busche Performance Group had more Albion-area employees in 2019 than it had in 2018.
The company provided business biographies for both men taking over leadership responsibilities in the Albion area.
Robert Flynn, executive vice president, Operations Strategy
Flynn has been working within the automotive manufacturing operations and leadership industry for over 30 years. Prior to accepting his new position with Busche Performance Group, Flynn was director of operations for Dexter Axle. He has extensive experience working within large facilities of high precision machining, assembly and management of all key disciplines.
While at Dexter Axle, Flynn had 800 direct and indirect employees, along with 70 salaried employees. His responsibilities included manufacturing, materials, quality, engineering, maintenance and continuous improvement. Flynn had held positions of plant manager, director of operations, vice president of precious operations for GT Technologies. He also served as plant manager for multiple facilities for Simpson Industries for more than 26 years.
Flynn earned an Associate of Science in Business, ASB; Bachelor of Science in Business Administration B.S.B.A; from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, and Master of Science in Business Administration M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame, in Notre Dame, Indiana.
Doug Forbes, executive
vice president and
chief operating officer
Over the past three decades, Forbes has held leadership positions in automotive manufacturing, specifically aluminum casting, machining and assembly. He has diverse management and technical background in the Automotive Aluminum Casting Industry where he has been engaged with customers such as Ford Motor Co., General Motors, FCA Chrysler, Nissan, Honda and others, including Tier 2 suppliers.
Forbes’ expertise is in building the revenue and efficiencies of manufacturing plants, launching new operations and fostering a diverse workforce. Among the initiatives he leads, Forbes focuses on bringing BPG’s manufacturing plants together by operating as one team, while exploring avenues to effectively streamline operations to drive productivity and improve profitability. An innovative problem-solver centered on driving profitable growth, Doug values people, relationships and embodies true leadership.
Forbes is a business graduate from the Indiana Tech University of Fort Wayne.
