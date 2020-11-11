ALBION — COVID-19 and an economic shutdown earlier this year left many small businesses hurting.
As the holiday season approaches, SHOPNoble, a shop local initiative of the Noble County Economic Development Corporation, Visit Noble County and five local chambers of commerce, set a goal to help consumers do their part to support local small businesses this holiday shopping season.
The result is a virtual holiday shopping gallery that makes it easy to find nearly 100 Noble County small businesses that are ready to help shoppers check off their Christmas list. For the first time ever, SHOPNoble is also exclusively offering “Made in Noble” gift sets featuring products made in Noble County.
Made in Noble gift sets contain a variety of food products, jewelry, candles, personal care items and more, curated into 11 different themed sets ranging in price from $25 to $75. The variety of gift sets available ensures shoppers can find something for everyone. Made in Noble sets are offered with family, coworkers, friends and clients in mind.
For example, the “Sweet Noble” set includes hand-made chocolates from Sweet Tooth Chocolates, caramel corn from King Korn, Orchard Hill Farm’s apple butter, syrup from Maple Acres, a royal-icing Whatchamacakes cookie and pure honey from Fox Trail Farm. The price is $45, a great gift for someone with who loves sweets.
Additional gift sets include Taste of Noble, Pampered Noble, Made in Albion, Made in Kendallville, West Noble Made, Noble Survival Kit and more.
By offering these options, SHOPNoble is doing the legwork for consumers. All shoppers need to do is place their orders online by Nov. 30 and SHOPNoble’s team will acquire the products from across the county, assemble the gift sets, and wrap each one to be beautifully finished in holiday style, ready for gift-giving.
Gift set orders will be ready for pickup between Dec. 7-14 at the Noble County Economic Development office at 110 S. Orange St. in Albion. Other arrangements, including delivery options, may be requested by telephone. Order at shopnoblein.com or call 636-3800.
SHOPNoble reminds consumers that every dollar they spend on Made in Noble gift sets, or with merchants listed in the holiday shop, will remain local and support Noble County’s small businesses, makers and economy.
SHOPNoble takes no commission or profit from this promotion.
