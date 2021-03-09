ALBION — Noble County REMC announced six grants totaling $12,000 from its Operation Round Up program, which is hitting new milestones in its nearly 20-year history.
This year marks more than 700 grants given since the inception of the program in 2002, and it also celebrates a recent milestone in participation, with more than 85% of the cooperative's members choosing to give back.
The local electric cooperative’s Operation Round Up grant program provides a way for members to give back to their community by allowing their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar each month. Those pennies are then put into a trust fund and donated locally through community grants each quarter.
The first quarter distribution of the Operation Round Up Trust Fund in 2021 totaled $12,000 and supported six organizations, including:
• Central Noble Canstruction, $2,000, for canned goods for the program's annual build
• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, $1,500, for the Economics for Success program
• American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana, $2,500, for home fire relief
• St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc., $2,500, for COVID Care Kits
• Inspiration Ministries, Inc., $2,500, for its Recovery Access Camp
• Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society (History Center), $1,000, for the school group program for local youth
For local nonprofit organizations who are seeking funding for a project, please fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office by Thursday, April 1, to be considered for the next round of Operation Round Up disbursements.
Applications can be downloaded from the REMC website, nobleremc.com/operation-round-up.
