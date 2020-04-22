ALBION — Will there be a 2020 Chain O’ Lakes Festival?
The stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have organizers in limbo.
“We’re still in a holding pattern here,” Albion Town Councilwoman Chris Magnuson, a festival fixture, said during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting April 14.
Magnuson said she would be relying on a variety of officials to determine if it is safe to hold the festival.
The festival is normally held in mid-June.
The Albion Chamber of Commerce has set a date for its annual garage/yard sales. The sales will be held July 16-18, according to Magnuson, but that is also dependent on the virus.
“If it doesn’t happen in July, it’s not going to happen,” Magnuson said.
The town’s annual cleanup day has been tentatively set for July 25.
Albion Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby said the town’s coffers are already seeing the effects of the pandemic. In an average month, Selby said, the town shuts off approximately 10 utility customers per month for non-payment. In this last billing cycle, that number would have jumped to 19 if the town were still shutting off such customers.
The town is not disconnecting utility customers while the stay-at-home orders are in the effect.
Selby expressed concern with some citizens falling further and further behind.
Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers said work at the parks has changed — at least somewhat.
The campground is going to be closed until perhaps June, with workers installing pads to increase the capacity in the interim.
Even if the pandemic ends baseball and softball seasons before they start, that doesn’t mean the mowing can stop.
“We still have to take care of the fields,” Myers said. “We have to keep maintaining things.”
The park will save some time in not having to as frequently clean the restrooms in the ball diamond area, nor will workers have to empty the trash as frequently.
The council approved the parks department spending $15,155 to install a uni-sex plumbed restroom where the outhouse toilet is currently located.
The Albion Park Board had made a positive recommendation to the project on Monday, April 13.
Dan and Lori Gagen received approval of a façade grant for roofing work on their building at 100 E. Main St.
The building currently houses the Noble Art Gallery as well as a private residence.
The Gagens received a low bid from KM Roofing & Exteriors in Ligonier for $5,400 for the project. The town will put in $2,700 toward the completion of the project.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission gave the façade grant a favorable recommendation.
Façade grants are funded through TIF Funds collected by the RDC.
