Boys Soccer
Cougars fall to North Side
ALBION — Central Noble saw its season record even up at 3-3 following a 3-1 loss to Fort Wayne North Side Monday.
The Cougars had won three straight matches heading into Monday’s nonconference contest.
Jonah Hopf scored the goal for the Cougars, who trailed 2-1 at the half.
On Aug. 28, Central Noble defeated Elkhart Christian Academy, 2-1. The two teams were knotted at 0 midway.
The Cougars got goals from Ryan Schroeder and Marcos Urcola.
On Aug. 26, Central Noble blanked conference foe Lakeland, 4-0. The two teams were scoreless at the half.
Scoring goals for the Cougars were Hopf, Schroeder, Urcola and Cameron Elias. Aidan Dreibelbis had an assist.
On Aug. 24, Central Noble tossed another shutout against a conference foe, defeating Prairie Heights, 5-0.
Ethan Brill, Urcola and Schroeder combined for the five goals, with assists credited to Schroeder and Hopf.
