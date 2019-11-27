ALBION — It is a lot of visits to the doctor’s office. And it’s translated into big savings for Noble County and Central Noble Schools.
WeCare TLC, the company that offers the health clinic for county and CN school employees, marked 1 million doctor visits at the 53 clinics it operates Thursday at its Main Street Albion location.
The county pays $300,000 per year for its share to operate its WeCare clinic, which provides low-cost health care services.
For employees enrolled in the county’s HSA insurance program, doctor visits cost $16 with $2 prescriptions and $4 charged for lab work. For those enrolled in the traditional plan, employees pay nothing.
During its first three years of operation — 2009-2011 — the county saved $1.5 million on what it would have paid in health care costs without the clinic, according to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel.
According to WeCare TLC president Judy Garber, in the last five years, the county has saved an additional $2 million.
The clinic is currently open from 7-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and all day on Thursday.
Those hours have increased as demand has gone up.
Things started slowly.
“It took us awhile,” Knafel said. “People were standoffish at first.”
Knafel credited word-of-mouth from employees who had used the clinic with being key to its growth in utilization.
She also said the staff at the clinic now has played a big role in its success. Dr. John Ramsey is the physician, with nurse practitioner Donna Hackman and nurse Kelly Lundquist.
“The staff has been an amazing part,” Knafel said. “People are comfortable with them. A lot of the (employees) consider them their family doctor.”
Central Noble Schools human resources manager Mariah Keirn said she’s been told my multiple school employees that “they’ve given up their family doctor because the team here takes such good care of them. “it gives them that hometown feel. I think the clinic is a great service to the community.”
How it started
WeCare TLC formed in 2005 off a simple idea — most systems are set up for sick care, not health care, according to Garber.
In the sick care model, people get sick, they go to the doctor.
By mandating a health risk assessment each year from participating employees, the WeCare TLC clinic can help catch minor health concerns before they become major issues, according to Garber.
“People who are well don’t have a lot of claims,” Garber said.
Not only does this make for a more healthy work force, it lowers health care costs for the entities responsible for their care.
“It really saves a lot of taxpayer dollars,” Garber said.
In its 14 years of existence, Garber said the company has saved the various groups it serves — including the city of Kendallville’s clinic it operates in conjunction with Reliable Tool — an estimated $400-$500 million.
During an insurance seminar in 2007, then-Auditor Knafel learned about the burden health care can be on county coffers. One segment of the seminar involved government entities setting up their own clinic to cut costs.
Knafel decided to confer with then-Central Noble Schools Business Manager Stan Jacobs to see if a partnered-effort might be possible.
“He’d already been looking into a clinic,” Knafel said.
The two governmental entities worked together.
Knafel said the idea of a combined clinic wasn’t a hard sell to the Noble County Commissioners, but they were thoughtful about it.
“They were cautious,” she said. “We only signed a year contract at first.”
Knafel herself, the effort’s biggest proponent, was also leery at first.
“I was kind of suspicious of the whole thing,” she said.
More than cost savings
According to Knafel, the WeCare TLC clinic in Albion has been a boon for more than just county coffers.
Instead of having to wait an extended period to visit a traditional physician’s office just doesn’t happen. Many times, a phone call to the WeCare TLC clinic results in an appointment within a day or two.
“You’re never talking three weeks down the road — that’s for sure,” Knafel said.
That kind of convenience, according to Knafel, means that instead of a county worker having to take an entire afternoon off to go to their family doctor, they can spend only 45 minutes — if that. The employees like the convenience and not having to use up so much sick time.
That mandated yearly health risk assessment appointment also means ailments, conditions and illnesses are caught early, meaning less lost work time.
The clinic offers the convenience of “sick” care, with a healthy dose of preventative health care.
“That’s exactly the mindset we want,” Garber said. “The more people we engage, the more we help the community.”
