A highly pathogenic form of avian flu, H5N1, was recently found in an Elkhart County commercial duck flock, according to that county’s extension educator, Jeff Burbink.
The affected flock has 4,000 birds.
Burbrink stressed that the human food supply is safe. The poultry and eggs are tested for avian flu before they move into the food supply (unless you are buying direct from a producer). Second, no human illness has been reported from the strains of avian flu that are currently circulating in the U.S.
Six turkey flocks in southern Indiana were destroyed after testing positive for the avian flu.
Burbrink said poultry owners should practice good hygiene by washing hands after handling birds, equipment and manure.
Backyard flocks are in some ways more vulnerable to avian flu, and owners should also remain vigilant. Exposure to wild birds often happens at the feeder, waterer or around the exercise area. The current trend to have birds run free significantly adds to the chances that wild birds will co-mingle with your flock. If those wild birds are carriers, the virus can be spread to your birds. Keeping your birds in a fenced space or a coop can minimize exposure.
You also need to stay vigilant, looking for signs that something is wrong. Watch for signs of illness in your flock. Birds affected with HPAI may show one or more of the following signs:
• Sudden death without clinical signs
• Lack of energy and appetite
• Decreased egg production
• Soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
• Purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs
• Nasal discharge
• Coughing, sneezing
• Incoordination
• Diarrhea
At the first signs of any of these, call the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a federal or state veterinarian in Indiana for case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing.
