ALBION — One of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary's tigers is sick, and the Albion-based sanctuary is seeking help covering the medial costs to figure out what is wrong with him.
Eragon, one of Black Pine's tigers, has been experiencing “some unexplained nose bleeds,” staff wrote on its Facebook page on Friday. The tiger has also been losing muscle mass and it's not clear exactly what's wrong with him.
Within the next few weeks, Black Pine will be getting help from area veterinarians and those at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo to get Eragon a checkup to try to figure out if there is some medical issue at play.
Getting a tiger in for an appointment, however, is a little more complicated than your average house cat, obviously.
“Due to the number of medical professionals required to assist and pull this off, this is going to be an expensive procedure. We know there are a lot of Eragon fans out there! If you can help us offset the cost of these medical expenses it would help tremendously!” Black Pine wrote on its Facebook page.
The sanctuary launched a Facebook donation campaign that had raised $1,805 as of Monday night.
Anyone wishing to help with the medical costs can visit the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary page on Facebook.
“Without your support and investment in Black Pine we couldn't do what we do. Thank you!” Black Pine said.
The sanctuary, located just west of Albion, is a rescue for exotic animals seized from private owners, roadside zoos and other environments.
Animal residents of Black Pine are not bred and are cared for for the remainder of their lives.
Black Pine's residency includes numerous animal species, included several tigers, a lioness, monkeys, wolves and bears, among others.
