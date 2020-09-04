ALBION — Although it was different this year — no midway, tractor shuttle or rows of fried food — competing at the state level was still worth it, especially to Cole Lake.
The Central Noble Jr./Sr. High eighth-grade student won state champion at the junior level zero-turn radius operator contest at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 15.
Sara Lake, Cole’s mother and a member of the 4-H Exhibit Corp. Board, said competitions were being delayed so much in the pandemic that she didn’t know her son or others were going to travel to Indianapolis this year.
“The whole time, we weren’t even sure the competition was going to happen,” Lake said.
However, eventually, a blend of virtual quizzes and in-person competition earned Cole the champion title.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H members competing at the state level had to take an online written exam and identify parts of their mowers before traveling to Indianapolis.
Then, when it came time to go, the Lakes traveled down that morning in time to make it to their time slot for judging. After Cole had driven a course and passed a safety inspection, mom Sara said the state fair encouraged them to go home so as not to be in close contact with other 4-Hers and their families.
Without visitors to the state fair this year, Sara said the fairgrounds looked different — families that would have normally set up chairs in the livestock barns were instead spaced out outside under portable awnings.
“We did sneak over to the dairy barn and get ice cream,” Sara said.
That night, the Lakes found out Cole had placed as champion, and his award came later in the mail.
Though it was a different way of doing things this year, Sara said she felt that it was important for all 4-H members, not just her own son, to get a chance to reap the rewards of their hard work, even during the pandemic.
“I think it meant a lot to him that he still got to go,” Sara said. “I think it keeps the kids going.”
Sara also encouraged kids to look into 4-H if they never have before.
Other Noble County state fair participants included Damien Firestine, senior compact tractor, second place; Grant Lake, senior zero-turn radius, first place; Jonathan Rose, senior ag tractor, third place; and Sam Strater, junior zero-turn radius, first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.