ALBION — For Albion teenagers who like to skateboard, but have no place to do so, the opportunity to have a park to skate at may finally happen.
The Albion Park Board is considering the construction of a skate park in the town that could begin construction as soon as next year.
Resident John Eastis is one of the people pushing for building the park. He argues there is large interest in wanting a skate park in Albion since he sees many teenagers riding their skateboards around town, as well as stopping and talking to them himself.
“As I’m walking through town and going to restaurants, I’ve been meeting skaters from around the town,” Eastis said. “They don’t have a place to skate, they just skate on the sidewalk. Basically, anyplace that has concrete is where they go.”
The interest among people he finds spans all ages, although for different reasons. He said older people are interested in the skate park because they see it as a place they can spend time with their kids and that children will have a place to go to that is safe.
The proposal includes a park that is 75-feet wide and 90-feet long that consists entirely of concrete. It’s designed for anyone who rides on roller skates, scooters or BMX bikes along with skateboards.
The estimated cost for the park is $303,000. The total size of the park would be 6,700 square feet.
Eastis, who moved to Albion from southern California in May 2020, has a son who skateboards and rides BMX bikes. His son helped design the park since Eastis runs an engineering firm and is capable of creating 3-D models.
“We have some 3-D models we have done that are hard models. The design is nice because it caters to BMX riders, skateboarders, inline skaters and people who ride scooters,” he said.
He has helped get skate parks built around the country including in southern California, Seattle, Houston and Oregon.
Members of the Park Board have expressed interest in the project and will see if the town council will be able to provide funds for it.
Casey Myers, superintendent of Albion Parks, said it will be up to Eastis to raise money for the project in order for it to happen.
“It has to be fully funded. You also have to think about the future of maintenance costs. Are the taxpayers going to pay for it or will it come from the (park board’s) maintenance fund?” Myers said.
Myers said the park board would have to keep track of all expenses for the skate park and report those numbers to the state.
“This is something we take a serious look at when considering projects like these,” he said. “Our town can’t be the managers of the money because we are short-staffed as it is.”
The town park board is scheduled to discuss the proposal further at its next meeting on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m in the municipal building on 211 E. Park Drive in Albion.
If the board approves the project, the proposal would be presented to the town council for final approval before beginning construction.
If the council is presented with the project, Myers said there is a possibility the town could help fund the skate park using taxpayer dollars or funds.
Kendallville is also in the process of planning a skate park at Sunset Park off Drake Road. Auburn opened its $345,000 skate park in September 2020. The park was one of the final projects of former 20-year Mayor Norm Yoder.
