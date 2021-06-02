ALBION — Just maybe, Albion will see a normal late spring and summer.
On April 26, the Noble County Commissioners gave the Albion S.T.A.R. Team permission to hold four familiar events on the Noble County Courthouse grounds. Those events had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, they’re a tentative go again — as long the COVID-19 numbers don’t worsen.
Those approved S.T.A.R. Team events are:
• June 4 — Life-sized games. Attendees will have the opportunity to play a variety of life-sized games beginning at 5 p.m. on the square. S.T.A.R. Team president Steve Hook told the commissioners that the life-sized games will include tic-tac-toe, Connect Four, Jenga and Battleship.
In April, the Noble County Commissioners approved the event for the courthouse square. The Albion Town Council followed suit.
The event will include live acoustic acts in the “Celebration Station” alley space next to the Albion Pizza Depot. The first act will perform from 5-6 p.m., with the second act set to perform from 6:30-9 p.m.
Doug Eby, who owns several ventures, will be utilizing his liquor license to provide liquor and other adult beverages to attendees. An Albion reserve police officer will be on hand to provide security, paid for by the S.T.A.R. Team.
One10 West Main will be catering the event with sandwiches.
The special event application passed the council unanimously.
• June 9 — Kiddie games. The annual event, which takes part in conjunction with the Chain O’ Lakes Festival, kicks off at 4 p.m.
• July 30 — Albion-opoly. Play a life-sized version of the board game around the square. Board square sponsorships are available for this fundraiser for the S.T.A.R. Team.
• Oct. 29 — Scare on the Square. Experience the Halloween spirit during this 11th annual event. Play a live game of Clue. Children can receive candy during Trunk or Treat. Events will be featured in the “Celebration Station” alley next to Albion Pizza Depot.
All events will include social distancing so they can be held as safely as possible, according to S.T.A.R. Team member Mary Ann Troutner.
After a year dominated by people stuck at home, Albion is looking forward to some return to normalcy.
”Hopefully everything happens,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
”Everybody’s been cooped up more than a year,” Troutner said, adding that she hopes the events will “bring back some morale to the town and some vitality.”
