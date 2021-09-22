THEME: THE 1990s ACROSS
1. Ridden or pushed around yard
6. Chlorofluorocarbon
9. Spiral-horned antelope
13. Make a canyon, e.g.
14. Much of this about nothing?
15. Forest destroyers
16. Basic belief
17. Popular pickup
18. Lake scum
19. *Popular email service eventually bought by Microsoft
21. *CD “maker”
23. FEMA’s assistance
24. Musician’s time to shine
25. Stephen King’s Christine, e.g.
28. Plural of locus
30. Mongolian monetary unit
35. Wraths
37. Jar covers
39. Like yellow polka dot bikini?
40. Desert in China and Mongolia
41. Knight’s mount
43. Cogito ____ sum
44. Change the Constitution, e.g.
46. Ready and eager
47. Table mineral
48. *Jennifer Aniston-inspired haircut, with “the”
50. Bank on
52. Modern prefix
53. Beacon light
55. Oolong, e.g.
57. *____ Sese Seko, overthrown Zairian dictator
60. *African National Congress leader released from prison
64. Like a candle?
65. *1997’s “Fly” by Sugar ____
67. Lowest point
68. Smart ____
69. Marching insect
70. Opposite of digest
71. *Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan’s domain
72. Employer Assisted Housing, acr.
73. Fender bender consequences
DOWN
1. Crystalline hydrochloride, colloquially
2. Nabisco top best-seller
3. Refuses to
4. Bodily swelling
5. Not wholesale
6. Lewis of sprinting and long jumping fame
7. Vaccine-approving agency, acr.
8. Burger, fries and soda
9. Brick-drying oven
10. It’s hard to resist
11. Precedes Abby
12. Consume, as in drugs
15. Slang for radical or cool, 2 words
20. America’s singer choices
22. Last, abbr.
24. Weapon in a holster
25. Fidel Castro’s smoke
26. Pleasant odor
27. Renaissance instrument resembling a violin
29. *TV hit “Sex and the ____”
31. “Bee ____”
32. What many TV hits have done
33. Fireplace
34. *_____ Protocol, climate change-related international treaty
36. Hyperbolic sine
38. Withered
42. COVID-19 variant
45. Expose the falseness
49. “____ the Games Begin!”
51. Pined
54. Sign of a saint, pl.
56. “Bad news travels fast,” e.g.
57. Algeria’s neighbor
58. Plow-pulling duo
59. *”Where It’s At” singer
60. Urban story
61. Adam and Eve’s garden
62. *Oscar winner “Schindler’s ____”
63. A in BA
64. *Gulf ____ or Bosnian ____
66. American Nurses Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.