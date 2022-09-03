If you live long enough, play your cards just right and find some blessings from above, you might be fortunate enough to have a life-giver in your world.
The beautiful wife is such a life-giver. There are people who tear down, the wife lifts everyone up.
She sees reasons to smile everywhere she goes. And when she shares that smile, well, you almost have to smile too.
The positive energy she brings to pretty much everything lifts the mood of every room she enters. And when she leaves the room? You can feel the absence of that positive energy like a cold chill.
If the story ended there, it would be a nice little tale (and too short for publication).
Unfortunately, the story doesn’t end there. Not the whole story.
(Now would be a good time to get a box of Kleenex or grab some comfort food, ’cause it gets a little dark. I will pause here while you gird yourself.)
We just moved into our plush estate aptly named the East Gardens last fall. So we have experienced our first spring and summer at our forever home.
It started innocently enough.
In the late spring, the wife started to bring home planters with multi-colored flowers. A lot of them. Perhaps two or three a day for three weeks straight (that’s how I remember it, but I am still suffering a little PTSD from what happened after.)
I would ask her to stop for some milk on the way home for work and instead she would bring home hanging baskets of petunias and azaleas.
Those beautiful flowers? Bright pinks, purples, red and violet? They decorated our front stoop, the corner of the driveway, the end of our little deck.
My life-giving wife — gasp — slaughtered them all.
Like Jeffery Dahmer coming off a 24-hour fast.
Oh, they’d look beautiful for a day or two. And then they would start to fade.
I watched her water the plants regularly. The ones that were supposed to be in shade were in shade, the ones requiring plenty of sun were placed appropriately.
After the color-fading phase in the killing process, the plants would start to droop. Then the petals would fall off and the pots were soon looking like a post-apocalyptic wasteland of dead vegetation.
I didn’t really think about it, not at first. Plants die. What do I know of plant health? The only thing I am sure of is that plants don’t taste nearly as good as meat.
A pattern developed, quite similar to the pattern developed by all your famous serial killers like Bundy and Gacy.
I would notice the planters in the wilting stage, then in a day or so, the wasteland stage. The next day? A beautiful planter would have replaced the old.
Then the killing would begin anew.
It got so bad that at one point, a neighbor called the police and had them investigate reports of azalea abuse.
The local Master Gardeners chapter started to picket in front of our home.
The plastic baskets of wasteland began to line the driveway like so many caskets. We ran out of room to park out cars, so the beautiful, life-giving, plant-killing wife started to sneak them into our neighbors’ trash bins to hide the evidence.
The local greenhouse requested a no-trespass order.
We would walk by the outside flowers at Miller’s or Kroger’s and the plants would literally start to shake.
People think the wife and I are “that couple” because we hold hands everywhere we go. We are “that couple,” but grasping her hand firmly and tugging her away from the flower stands also became the only way to keep her from upping the body count.
To her credit, the wife does feel bad about all the death.
My dad, the World’s Greatest Fisherman, has a green thumb. I do not. The wife does not.
But she doesn’t feel bad enough to stop the slaughter.
Two days ago, an unwitting floral display appeared on our dining room table. It has already started to wilt.
And it’s plastic.
At least the flower season is almost over. I don’t know how much life-giving the plant world can take.
Does anyone want to buy an empty plastic hanging basket?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.