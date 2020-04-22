ALBION — Raised in the Great Depression, Fred Gage knows what it’s like to not have enough to make ends meet.
That knowledge — and his Albion roots — recently encouraged him to follow his son’s suggestion and offer a free month of stay to all occupants at the Hickory Hill Apartments, a 24-unit complex located on South Hickory Street on the town’s south side.
“The idea came from my son,” Fred Gage said. “I was brought up in the 1930s so I know what it’s like not to have money.”
Gage, now 90, had apartment complex manager Terra Clouse offer two choices to the occupants. They could have a free month in April or a free month in May.
“A lot of them chose April,” Clouse, who works full-time at Dexter Axle as well as managing the complex, said.
Because of the pandemic, there are tenants who have been without work for four weeks or longer, she said.
Fred estimated the free month’s rent will cost him in the neighborhood of $9,000-$10,000.
“I was very surprised he was willing to do that,” Clouse said. “I was very happy, as were the people when I presented it to them. Some of them had tears in their eyes.”
“We just thought it was a good thing to do,” Fred said. “We’re trying to help.”
The Gage family had a long history in Albion. The family — Fred was the youngest of seven boys and had two younger sisters — started the Pondi Restaurant on the town’s north side.
The family built the Hickory Hill Apartments approximately 40 years ago.
A former CPA, Fred retired in 1981 and lives in Fort Wayne. After he retired he purchased a manufacturing facility in Grabill, which his son runs today.
Fred still goes to work on occasion, but the pandemic keeps him homebound more than he cares for.
“I’m coping by staying home,” Fred said. “To stay home, it’s horrible. I’m a restless person.”
He said the pandemic is a new experience for a man who has seen a lot in his 90 years.
“I was born in the Depression,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs. There’s nothing compared to this.”
And that’s a big reason he chose to act.
“Personally, we are not being hurt,” Fred said of his own family. “We are not going to go hungry, but I’m very concerned about people living paycheck to paycheck.“
