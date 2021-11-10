44 years ago, Jan. 12, 1977
Headlines in this issue of the Albion New Era were:
Four inch snow hit on Sunday, Jan. 10, 1977
Cougars lose to Westview 75-73 in heartbreaker:NECC
President Carter says jobs, tax cut first on his list
The 1976 shipping season at Burns Waterway Harbor, located in Portage, was drawing to a close. With the exception of barge traffic Indiana’s deepwater port on Lake Michigan would remain closed until March 1977 or until the lake was free of ice.
Richard Ditmars was appointed highway engineer and Jack Herendeen highway maintenance supervisor. John Beckley was reappointed as courthouse custodian and Dr. Frank Messer jail physician. John Deal was the new county service officer.
With the cost of practically everything rising, General Telephone customers were going to get a slight reduction in their telephone bills, starting in January 1977. The federal excise tax on local and long distance service would drop to 5%. This was the fifth reduction of a tax that was enacted as a “temporary measure” during WW II. The tax would be reduced 1% each year until it was eliminated Jan. 1, 1982.
Now serving at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, with the U.S. Air Force in Europe unit, was Staff Sgt. Michael D.Harlan, son of Mrs. Dorothy J. Bitner, Ligonier.
Marine Private Ned L. Shisler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Shisler, Ligonier, had completed recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California.
Airman Jerry L. Rhinesmith son of Mrs. Sylvia Rhinesmith, Ligonier, had graduated at Lackland AFB, Texas, from Air Force basic training.
Dan Quayle of Huntington was sworn in on Jan. 4, 1977, as 4th District Congressman succeeding Ed Roush who he defeated in the November election. Congressman Quayle had been hearalded as an important member of Congress receiving excellent committee appointments for the coming session. He was the only new member elected by the Republicans in the state.
Two new Republican governors-elect who won Nov. 2, 1976, were already being talked and written about by national commentators and political analysts as rising stars and possible future presidential timber for the GOP. They were James Thompson of Illinois and Pierre S. (Pete) duPont, IV, of Delaware, who were among five Republican gubernatorial candidates who got the approval of voters. Two Republican governors were re-elected: Gov. Meldrim Thomson of New Hampshire, Gov. Otis R. Bowen of Indiana and Richard A Snelling brought the Vermont statehouse into the Republican column. Thompson, duPont and Snelling all won statehouse seats formerly held by Democrats.
A new ranch home in Avilla in the Royal Creek Addition was for sale. It was a new ranch home with town utilities, paved streets, concrete drive, three bedrooms and a dining room. The price was $28,000.
25 years ago, Nov. 6, 1996
Acting on a mandate from the Noble County Council to get county employees out of rented space and make use of space in the old library building, the Noble County Commissioners had been working on a project to do just that by renovating the old library space. While approval of approximately $200,0-00 from revenue sharing funds and $93,000 from funds received from rental income was eventually approved, it wasn’t without a considerable amount of discussion. Voting in favor of the proposal were Lee Boggs, Harold Uh, Larry Holbrook and Bob Scott. Voting against were Jerry Morr, Jack Reidenbach and Wayne Kreiger.
The search for a replacement for retiring Noble County Pubic Library Director Linda Shultz had ended with the hiring of Alennea “Linn” Landix of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Shultz had been the head librarian since March 1979.
Les Hively, a senior at Central Noble High School, was selected as October’s Student of the Month. Making the presentation was Shawn Hoover of the high school’s guidance department. Other students nominated for the honor were Mike Robinson, Allison Moore, Tina Luckey, Jamie Higginbotham, Brad Halsey, Jennifer Grawcock, Emily Burson, Jason Brown and Lacy Weeks.
Egolf’s IGA advertised a 2-pound loaf of Velveeta cheese for $3.99.
Eighth-grade football cheerleaders for the middle school were Michelle Collingsworth, Teren Heffner, Megan Sieber, Emily Schultz, Abbey Stump, Lindsey Leatherman, Melody Hippensteel and Angie Anderson.
Central Noble cross country runner Cara Hoover finished 18th at semi-state.
Brad Graden took over the Central Noble wrestling program. Key returnees were expected to be Joe Lortie, Kyle Clark, Jason McBride and Kenneth Parke.
Wolf Lake Elementary School Students of the Month for October were Jamie Carpenter, Michael Seitz, Jonathan Lorch, Alyssa Gaff, Ferman Lambright, Natasha Stroud, Jesica Robinson, Steven Riddle, Kris Smith, Dugan Wetzel, Emily Gallmeyer, Chase Gaff and Anthony Johnson.
16 years ago, Nov. 9, 2005
The Albion Town Council passed a resolution regarding a potential lease with the Albion Municipal Building Corp. The intention was to have a building to house the Albion Street Department and other town offices. The council voted 4-1 to give Town Manager Beth Shellman and town attorney Steven Hagen authority to proceed with the process leading up to a public hearing set for Nov. 22. The Albion Municipal Building Corp. consisted of Steve Bushong, Larry Huff and David Patterson.
Carey Magnuson was selected as the Central Noble High School Student of the Month for October. Underclassmen selected to represent their classes in the competition were Jessica Luce (freshman), Ashley Comparet and junior Josh Fortman.
The Noble County Council voted 6-1 to fill a case management vacancy in the Noble County Sheriff’s Department. Joy LeCount was the dissenting vote. The council then voted 7-0 to rescind a hiring freeze.
The 2005-2006 Central Noble girls varsity basketball team consisted of Jessie Gorsuch, Ashton Metzger, Jaimie Magnuson, Jessica Murphy, Shannon Owen, Jill Van Gessel, Kelsey Beam, Carey Magnuson, Emily Gallmeyer and Chelsea Pyle.
Albion Elementary School fifth-grade honor roll students were Jessica Atkins, Samantha Brooke, Conner Bryan, Morgan Dazey, Seth Dierkes, Eli Eckert, Adam Fisher, Michaela Golden, Arin Hovey, Jessica Kumfer, Reid Miller, Joseph Patterson, Danielle Showen, Alishia Spillers, Sierra Stout, Alex Vice, Casey Vrba and Jacob Wagner.
