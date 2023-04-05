ALBION — William L.Weeks, 96, of Albion, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Bill started his life in a large family and carried the importance of family with him throughout his life.
Surviving are a sister, Ruth Conkling, of Texas; three sons, Bob Weeks, of Albion, David (Janel) Weeks, of Mishawaka and Barry Weeks, of Albion; three grandchildren, Scott Weeks, of Tennessee, BreAnn Weeks, of Albion and Kyle Sears, of Mishawaka; several loving nieces and nephews; and friends throughout the community. Included in the survivors is Bill’s four-legged companion, Major.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Olga (Black) Weeks; his wife, Barbara (Oelfke) Weeks; his sisters, Dorothy Rickles, Mary Leffel and Emma Jean Kostielney; his brothers, Kenneth Weeks, George Weeks, Donald Weeks, Richard Weeks, James Weeks and his twin brother, Bob Weeks; his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Weeks Barry; and his grandson, Ryan (Bub) Weeks.
Bill served in the Army during World War II.
Upon returning home, he ultimately joined his father on the family farm which now belongs to Bill’s sons. Bill’s career included Postmaster in Albion and Vice President of Commercial Lending for Albion National Bank, which became Campbell Fetter Bank. When he retired from commercial lending, Bill continued to work in different capacities for the bank, enjoying the friendships of the many people he met during his 46 years there.
Bill shared his gifts with others as a Sunday school teacher, youth baseball coach, and served on “various” boards and committees over the years. His priorities in life centered on his family.
He married his beloved wife, Barb, on June 28, 1952, and achieved a major life goal in 2022, by celebrating 70 years of marriage.
Bill’s love and devotion to his grandchildren was evident in the gentle care he provided his grandson, Ryan, during his lifetime, to the season tickets he purchased year after year to Albion High School’s basketball team for a weekly outing with his grandson, Scott, and being an avid fan at granddaughter BreAnn’s softball games. Bill’s smile, his laugh, and his love will be missed.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion.
Pastor Brett Frymier will officiate.
Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Noble County Humane Society, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.