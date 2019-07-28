ALBION — By early afternoon Saturday nearly 600 people had come to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N, west of Albion, to enjoy its Summer Fest.
Executive director Letrecia Brown said she was very pleased with the turnout which was aided by the sunny weather.
In a relaxed — and warm — atmosphere visitors of all ages got up close and learned more about endangered animals ranging from raptors to Bengal tigers.
An annual event on the last Saturday of July, Summer Fest is a day to meet the animals, their caregivers, and learn more about Black Pine's mission.
One of the highlights was a raptor presentation by guests from Soarin' Hawk.
Also featured during Summer Fest were wolves, monkeys and bears and food and craft vendors.
Home to nearly 100 captive-raised non-domestic animals, rescued and retired, the award-winning animal sanctuary was founded in 1995.
More information about Black Pine and its mission is at blackpine.org.
