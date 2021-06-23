FICTIONAL FATHERS
ACROSS
1. Like Annapolis Academy
6. Pine juice
9. One in a manger
13. Like a good athlete
14. Modern address
15. Printer cartridge contents
16. Cate Blanchett’s movie “____ on a Scandal”
17. 2nd largest living bird in world
18. U in UV
19. *HonorÈ de Balzac’s “Le PËre ____”
21. *Nemo’s dad, named after a sport fish
23. “____ of the morning!”
24. Seaside bird
25. Tax accounting specialist, acr.
28. Back of the neck
30. Chew the fat
35. Country dance formation
37. Greek goddess of fertility
39. Waterwheel
40. *Drunk and, incidentally, Huck Finn’s Pap
41. Metallic sounding
43. Quite a stretch
44. Place to dry out
46. Like the White Rabbit
47. Dr. Robert Bruce Banner’s green alter ego
48. Sun-____
50. Toothy wheel
52. Bad-mouth
53. Made a rug
55. Low-____ image
57. *Simba’s father in “The Lion King”
60. *Luke’s and Leia’s father
63. Golfer’s sun protection
64. Romanian monetary unit
66. Introverted one
68. Follow as a consequence
69. Pooh’s wise friend
70. Territory in China known as Las Vegas of Asia
71. Young woman
72. *”That ‘70s Show” dad
73. One-room school house “notebook”
DOWN
1. A Bobbsey twin
2. Awestruck
3. *The Godfather’s given name
4. Heads-up
5. Wound
6. Cooking grease
7. Hammer holder?
8. D’Artagnan’s hat decoration
9. Weevil’s target
10. Not in favor of
11. Capital of Switzerland
12. Chapter in history
15. As opposed to turn-off
20. 1960s abstractionism
22. Rainbow shape
24. Like ones between 13 and 19 years old
25. *Griswold family patriarch
26. Mushroom caps
27. Egyptian symbol of life, pl.
29. *Jay is to Claire as ____ is to Haley
31. Flood survivor
32. Father of psychoanalysis Sigmund
33. Garlicky mayonnaise
34. *Both father in “Mary Poppins” and father in “Father of the Bride”
36. Unfledged hawk
38. Casino chip
42. Pine
45. ____ of dog!
49. “I ____” at the altar
51. Middle Earth and Kingdom of the North, e.g.
54. Courage in the face of danger
56. Smokeless tobacco brand
57. Short skirt
58. It was Brezhnev’s domain
59. Unplayable baseball
60. Old in Scottish
61. Cuzco valley empire
62. Straight pour from the bottle
63. Chill in front of TV, with ‘out’
65. Ovine mom
67. Beluga yield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.