45 years ago, May 19, 1976
Checks totaling $91,801,165.61 in Property Tax Replacement fund monies were to be distributed to the 92 Indiana counties. Noble County would receive $435,635.20. It was the third and final payment from the fund, bringing to $131,305,251 the amount distributed by the Department of Revenue to the counties for Property Tax Replacement.
The Northern Indiana Health System had named an additional 62 persons to join its 61 board members in the formation of three Subarea Advisory Councils. Larry Allen of Kendallville and Clyde Bond of LaOtto were named from Noble County.
Donna Neal had retired from her teaching position at Columbia City. Her colleagues gave her a farewell party.
Lewis Moser, Ligonier, well known Republican Party worker, was elected chairman of the county organization.
Ann Might had been selected as valedictorian of the Central Noble Senior Class for 1976. Paula Glass was named salutatorian. The top 12 in the graduating class were: Patrick Cole, Leisa Elser, Cynthia Gaff, Mindy Gage, Sue Pearson, Steve Richter, Michael Shellman, Mathias Smith, Andrew Steffey and Chris Vice.
The Central Noble track team defeated its NECC foes and won the track and field meet. The Ccougars won six events. West Noble was second.
Central Noble golfers won the NECC tourney with Scott Gray turning in the outstanding score.
Marine Cpl. Gregory j. Glessner of LaOtto reported for duty in Okinawa.
Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Charles R. Smith, 31, whose wife, Sandra, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Huff of Albion, was graduated from Aerospace Medical Technician School at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, Pensacola, Floida.
Army Private David J. Bidwell, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Bidwell, Kendallville, was assigned to the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
