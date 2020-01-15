44 years ago,
April 30, 1975Governor Otis R. Bowen, M. D., was going to sign a proclamation officially proclaiming May to be Older Americans Month in the State of Indiana.
Tina Cardinal, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Cardinal and James Huffman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Huffman, Churubusco, were united in marriage at Burr Oak Baptist Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Smolek, Albion, announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Donita, to Jeffrey Brill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Brill, Wolcottville.
Air Force Captain Donald F. Kaiser, Kendallville, had received the Meritorious Service Medal at Los Angeles Air Force Station.
Air National Guard (ANG) Airman Betty L. Blalock, Middlebury, had graduated from Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
Airman Kevin R. Coffelt, Kendallville, had been selected for technical training in the U. S. Air Force munitions and weapons maintenance field at Lowry Air Force Base, Colorado.
Airman Michael D. Scott, Cromwell, had been selected for technical training in the U. S. Air Force administrative field at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.
Specialist Four David A. Diehm, 20, Kendallville, re-enlisted for three years in the Army while serving as a truck driver with the U. S. Army Transportation Command, Europe, at Mannheim, Germany.
The Central Noble track team won 100-27 over Garrett. Steve Richter, Jim Might and Matt Worman led Central Noble to victory.
Central Noble High School golf teams played their first home matches of the season and won over Huntington Catholic and Fairfield. The Cougar varsity tallied 169 team points to Huntington Catholic’s 180 and Fairfield’s 190. Individual varsity scores were: Wyndell Gaff, 41; Rex Gallmeyer, 42; Scott Gray, 43; Jeff Slain, 43; and Randy Wilson, 46.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen R. Troyer, LaOtto, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, April 27, at the Albion Wesleyan Church, Albion.
An Open House would be held on May 3 and 4 at the new central office and Noble County office of the Albion Production Credit Association, S.R. 9 south, Albion. The association was chartered Feb. 28, 1934, and became completely farmer owned June 1, 1953. It served farmers of northeastern Indiana from seven modern, convenient farmer-owned offices in Albion, Auburn, Goshen, Warsaw, LaGrange, Angola and Columbia City and from the Federal Land Bank in Fort Wayne.
25 years ago, Dec. 28, 1994Lyall Assemblies, Inc., a Group Dekko company specializing in the manufacture of power cords, wire harnesses and custom connectors, acquired the assets of the Orland division of Electri-Tec Inc.
A large banner proclaimed the 80th birthday of John Beckley on Dec. 26, 1994. Family and friends made the occasion very special. John had been so busy with his Santa Claus duties he said he had not had time to think of his birthday.
Jennifer Grawcock was Athlete of the Week in Central Noble High School sports. Jennifer was among the leaders in the conference in rebounds, averaging just over 10 boards a game. Jennifer was also among the elite in steals, assists and individual scoring.
The gymnasium had been transformed into a Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake Elementary School on Dec. 20, 1994. Students and staff combined their talents to present a delightful evening of Christmas music with each class presenting its favorite song.
Marine Lance Cpl, Trent L. Buhl, son of Kay L. Campbell of Kendallville, had returned from duty in Haiti with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Caribbean. Buhl was one of 1,800 Marines and sailors who landed on the northern coast of Haiti in September 1994 and remained ashore for 12 days. Buhl and his fellow Marines and sailors assisted in various humanitarian missions such as distributing food, resupplying the hospital in Cape Haitien and maintaining security.
Tammy Knafel was named Student of the Month at Central Noble High School. Knafel had achieved several awards and honors during her high school career at Central Noble. These included Outstanding Senior Marching Band Award; Perfect Attendance Awards, Hoosier Girls State Delegate; and Band Underclassman Award. She was a member of the National Honor Society and had been a 4-H member for nine years.
Ryan and Melissa Belleville, Columbia City, were pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Bethany Joelyn. She was born Oct. 24, 1994 and was their first child.
10 years ago, Dec. 30, 2009The Town of Albion recognized several employees for their years of service. Robert (Shorty) Noe with 20 years; Gene Lock with 45 years; Casey Myers with 10 years; Scott Cole with 20 years, Terry Forker with 25 years and Bob Wilson who had completed 25 years. The six employees represented 145 years of working experience with the Town of Albion.
A snowman who was built a bit too realistically caused a fuss in southwest Noble County the day before Christmas. A witness called police to report someone had built an anatomically explicit snowman. The caller was concerned that children might see it and start asking questions that parents weren’t prepared to answer. Police were able to make contact with the creator, who agreed to remove certain parts and make the snowperson more G-rated.
Army Pvt. Rebecca G. Miller had graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C. She was a 2009 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Army Pvt. Jeremy Taylor had graduated from Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla. Taylor was a 2002 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Army Pvt. Ryan S. Miller had graduated from Basic Combat Training at Fort Knox, Ky. The private was a 2009 graduate of Lakeland High School, LaGrange.
