I want to write about owls, birds of the night, more often heard than seen.
Owls, birds of wisdom, or so I often heard it said when I was a boy. Haven’t you heard people say, “Wise as an owl.”
I often saw owls too, when I was a boy, screech owls in the trees of the neighborhood where I lived. Screech owls nested in a hole made by woodpeckers in a tree across the street from my home. I saw great horned owls in the woods along the river near my home, where I often walked.
That was long ago. Now, I haven’t seen or heard an owl in years.
Many species of birds, including owls, have declined in number since I was a boy.
Thrushes, blackbirds, warblers, sparrows, except house sparrows, hawks, owls have all declined. Birds in general have declined in number in North America by one-third in the last 50 years according to a magazine article I read recently.
Owls are distinctive birds, easily recognized as owls. They have large bodies, large heads, flat faces and very large round eyes. Their feathers are soft which makes their flight nearly silent.
They have exceptional sight and, in spite of comments to the contrary, can see as well during the day as the night. They also have exceptional hearing. They can hear well enough to hunt and catch prey in total darkness.
All owls are predators and their prey depends on their size. Screech owls feed on mice and voles, large insects, frogs and toads, small birds and almost anything small enough for them to catch and subdue.
Great horned owls feed on mice too, but they catch and kill much larger prey as well, including cats and even skunks, and they don’t seem to be bothered by the smell if they get sprayed. They have been called killers of the air.
Prey that is small enough is swallowed whole, then indigestible parts, skin and bones, are regurgitated in clumps, called pellets. Often an owl has a feeding perch and pellets collect on the ground under it. Examining pellets is a way to find out what an owl has eaten.
Owls have a variety of calls. Great horned and barred owls, have broad ranges which include both Iowa and Indiana. These are hoot owls. The great horned gives five hoots, hoo hoo-hoo hoo hoo and the barred owl gives eight hoots, hoo hoo hoo-hoo, hoo hoo-hooo-aah. Screech owls have a wavering cry, not a screech at all.
Barn owls, which also occur over a broad range including Iowa and Indiana, scream.
A barn owl screamed in a tree outside our bedroom window once, waking my wife and me. My wife sat up in bed, grabbed my arm and said, loudly, “Neil, someone’s hurt! Quick, get up and go help them!”
Owls range broadly in size from the elf owl, which is only about 6 inches long, and the saw-whet owl, which is 6 1/2 inches to the great gray, a bird of the north, which is 30 inches long. The screech owl is about 10 inches long, the size of a robin, but looks bigger because it is so much broader than a robin. The great horned is about 24 inches long.
There are many species of owls, and they occur in North and South America and around the world. In addition to screech, great horned and barn owls, I’ve seen long-eared, short-eared, saw-whet and snowy owls. The snowy, like the great gray, is a bird of the north, but it strays south, particularly when lemmings, their principal prey, have a lean year.
There, I’ve written about owls.
It’s after dark and if I wasn’t so unambitious I could go to the nearby state park and listen for a great horned or a barred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.