44 years ago, Feb. 11, 1976
The Central Noble Cougars boys basketball team smashed Churubusco, 98-49. Cougar scoring: Mike Young 12; Brian Geiger 13; Terry Dazey 17; Mike Kurtz 2; Rex Gallmeyer 14; Mike McCoy 10; Wendyl Gaff 2; Jim Richey 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fulford were parents of a son born Feb. 6, 1976.
A birthday celebration in honor of the 140th anniversary of Noble County was held at the Courthouse. County and township officials were present in addition to a large crowd of citizens.
Airman Patrick O. Marks, Kendallville, had been selected for technical training in the United States Air Force communications field at Sheppard AFB, Texas.
Airman Jeffrey A. Prucinsky, son of Mrs. Gertrude E. Prucinsky, had completed Air Force basic training at Lackland AFB, TexasX. Airman Prucinsky was a 1975 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Airman First Class James V. Davenport, Jr., Albion, had graduated at Lackland AFB, Texas, from the U, S. Air Force security policeman course conducted by the Air Training Command. The airman was being assigned to Fairchild AFB, Washington, for duty with the Strategic Air Command.
The Central Noble Cougar boys basketball team were defeated by Lakeland in a NCC contest, 64-50. Cougar scoring: Steve Richter 10; Randy Wilson 2; Brian Geiger 8; Rex Gallmeyer 4; Mike Young 14; Terry Dazey 9; Jim Richey 2; Wendyl Gaff 2.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Stangland, Albion, announced the engagement of their daughter, Kim Marie to Kevin W. Stump, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Stump, Albion.
25 years ago, Oct. 4, 1995
It was a festive occasion, one that had been long awaited. The new Noble County Public Library was officially dedicated and a ribbon cutting ceremony was participated in by many.
Central Noble High School representatives for the 1995 homecoming court were: Freshman-Sara Weeks, Jamie Petznick, Josh Hovarter and Nick Grawcock; Sophomores-Alicia Osterlund, Brooke Greg, Stephanie Strater, Ryan Bricker, Doug McNamara and Joel Fair; Juniors-Jamie Uptgraft, Jennifer Grawcock, Nicholas Norris and Todd Jacobson; Seniors- Jamie Freeman, Elizabeth Wolfe, Heather Lock, Cale Hoover, Jes Reeve and Tony Forker.
Dianna Lynn McNamara of Albion became the bride of Sherm S. Keirn of Columbia City on Sept. 8, 1995, in a garden setting at the home of her parents. The Rev. Joe Smith officiated at the afternoon ceremony.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Josh Munson. A Central Noble Cougar football player, Munson did it all versus Fairfield. The senior running back rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries, scoring two touchdowns and catching two passes for 23 yards.
Andrea Clouse had been named Student of the Month at Central Noble High School. She was nominated by the Foreign Language and Industrial Technology departments. Other seniors nominated were: Mitch Bortner, English; Kristin Stangland, Fine Arts; Alvin Bauman, Business; Kerry Clark, Math; Matt Chenowith, Physical Education; Amanda Langohr, Science; and Monica Ladig, Social Studies.
Central Noble High School runners David Caswell and Heather Fekete each placed ninth in competition at the Lakeland Cross Country Invitational.
10 years ago, Oct. 6, 2010
Don and Sally Merriman, owners of Doc’s Do It Best hardware in Albion, purchased the Auburn-based feed and seed supplier Hoham Smith Feed & Seed.
Renovations and a major facelift were taking place at a building located on East Main Street owned by Christina Magnuson. She had indicated that a bakery would occupy the building once improvements were completed. An application was before Albion officials from Grace Christian Church to open a worship center in the building located on the Northeast corner of Orange and Main Streets.
A wonderful donation of genealogical materials had been received by the Noble County Genealogical Society. Avid researchers Harold and Martha Bushong Albion, made the presentation of part of their collection at the Society’s annual dinner meeting.
Carrie L. Carpenter graduated basic training for the U.S. Navy at the Naval Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Her parents were Scott and Lisa Carpenter of Albion.
PFC Zakary T. Boykin, a Central Noble graduate, was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, with the 8th Engineering Support Battalion. Zak completed Marine Combat Training at Camp Pendleton, California, and followed that with his MOS (Military Operation Specialist) School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was scheduled to deploy to the Middle East at a later time.
Central Noble High School 2010 homecoming royalty crowned were: Freshman Prince & Princess Connor McCoy & Kristin Clear; Sophomore Prince & Princess Sam Jank and Connie Fields; Junior Prince & Princess Matt Pounds & Jakki Petrie; and the Homecoming Queen & King were Sara Pounds & Benjamin Pearson.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Jessica Fulk of Central Noble Volleyball. Jessica had stepped up on several occasions to provide much needed defense while contributing to the Cougars’ offensive effort.
Mike and Joni Katz of Albion were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12, 2010. The couple were planning a trip out East.
