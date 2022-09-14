ALBION — Four families.
Two weddings.
One church.
Lots of laughs.
The theater departments of Central Noble, East Noble, West Noble and Garrett will be teaming up to put on CN theater director Tony Howell’s comedy “I Do, But He Won’t…” this week.
Each school is one of the four families and in one 70-minute show, we’ll present the chaos of a double-booked wedding day.
Performances are…
• Thursday, Sept. 15: East Noble at 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: West Noble at 7 p.m.
• Sunday Sept 18: Garrett at 2 p.m. and Central Noble at 7 p.m.
All tickets are $5, and the box-office money goes to the school that is hosting the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.