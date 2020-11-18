Middle School Boys Basketball
Cougar sixth graders top Lakeland
ALBION — The Central Noble sixth-grade boys basketball team A Team defeated Lakeland on Nov. 9, 30-23.
Alex Scott led the way for the Cougars with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. Gage Cook chipped in 6 points and 2 steals. Ryan Bailey scored 5 points also. Landen Burkhart grabbed 4 rebounds.
In the B Team game, Lakeland turned the tide on CN, 15-7. Ryan Bailey scored 3 points and recorded 5 rebounds, while Elias Antunez and Bailey Butler chipped in 2 points each.
Earlier, the Cougars defeated East Noble, 19-12.
Scott led the Cougars with 11 points. Bailey chipped in 4 points, and Jerick Deter and Burkhart added 2 points. Scott also recorded 7 rebounds and 5 steals in the winning cause.
In the B Game, Central Noble also beat East Noble by the score of 16 to 7.Antunez led the scoring for CN with 6 points. Deter added 4 points, and Burkhart, Butler and Lelan Schoup each chipped in with two points. Lucas Rouch led CN in rebounding and Schoup grabbed 4 rebounds.
JV Girls Basketball
Cougars win in 2 OTs
ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team defeated Bishop Luers in two overtimes on Nov. 7, 31-29.
The Cougars were led by Ali Kimmel and Chrissy Slone with 8 points. Also contributing to the win was Courtney Gray with 6, Kyleigh Egolf with 4, Ella Zolman with 3 and Bella Worman with 2.
