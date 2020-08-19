ALBION — More holding capacity might be part of the solution to the town of Albion’s sewage lagoon issues.
During the Aug. 11 Albion Town Council meeting, the council approved Sewer Department Superintendent Terry Forker’s request to have a minimum of three soil borings done at the town’s sewage treatment area. The lowest quoted price for the three borings was approved at $2,400.
Forker said expanding the capacity of the ponds could be one step toward reaching Indiana Department of Environment Management requirements for the amount of ammonia released as effluent.
But first, the town needs to know how the depth of the clay layer under the ponds.
To find that information, the town will be taking three soil borings to a depth of 30 feet from the shore surrounding the ponds.
Having a clay layer is critical to the ponds holding water. As long as the clay layer extends deeper than the 8-foot current depth of the ponds, the ponds can be made deeper.
“We want to go as deep as we can and still have clay,” Town Councilman John Morr said during the meeting.
“We need to know what we’re working with out there,” Forker said.
In a split vote, the Albion Town Council voted July 14 to retain the services of Wessler Engineering, the firm who designed the upgrade to the town’s sewage ponds in order to meet compliance requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council voted 3-2 to spend up to $54,500 on a contract with Wessler to provide what the firm referred to as Phase II of its attempts to lower ammonia levels being released from its sewage pond system to meet IDEM standards.
The town spent more than $500,000 in putting in a new aeration system into the ponds to help — it was hoped — to solve the problem. Testing over the winter again found the town to still be non-compliant with IDEM standards.
“I wish Phase I worked better than it did,” Wessler Engineering’s Aaron Hutton said. “It did make significant improvements.”
Hutton said in addition to the design contract offered July 14, the hard costs of the second phase could range anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000. But he believed the fix would be closer to the the $100,000-$200,000 range.
Part of the reason for the elevated ammonia levels is because the micro-organisms which eat the waste and break down the nitrogen aren’t as active in winter months when the lagoon temperatures become cold. Wessler is also trying to determine if some sort of inhibitor is entering the ponds, slowing the appetite for the micro-organisms.
“We don’t know exactly what it is yet,” Hutton said. “We honestly believe the temperature of the water is what is bothering us the most.”
The town averages approximately 240,000 gallons of water entering its sewage lagoon system each day, according to town officials. After moving through the pond system — a process that takes approximately 100 days — the town discharges that water at a rate equal to what it is taking in.
Also at the meeting of Aug. 11, the council:
• approved Fire Chief Bob Amber’s request to seek a grant which would allow his department to purchase six ballistic vests at a cost of $1,185 each. Firefighters having to work in areas where there may be an active shooter is on the rise, Amber said.
“It’s beginning to be a mainstay for firefighters across the nation,” Amber said of the vests.
Unlike police vests, which are custom fit for each individual officer, the vests purchased by the fire department would be less specifically designed.
“These are going to be one size fits all,” Amber said.
The grant Amber is pursuing would pay for 80 percent of the purchase. The town’s portion would come from the town’s Public Safety Tax or the fire department’s budget.
• approved Amber’s request to get quotes to replace some of the turnout gear worn by firefighters. Amber has applied for a state grant that would help pay for the purchase, but that group “has yet to receive federal funding,” Amber said.
Amber said his goal would be to replace 10 sets of turnout gear this year. Turnout gear, which includes the heavy coat and plants worn by firefighters into fires, has a shelf life and after an expended period the gear becomes less effective.
An initially pricing for the turnout gear done by Amber showed a price of approximately $2,100 per turnout set.
Even if the grant does not come through, the new gear will need to be purchased, Amber said.
The council approved his request to get formal price quotes without committing to the purchase of the gear.
