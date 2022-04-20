Varsity Baseball
Cougars have tough week
ALBION — Central Noble went 1-3 in its recent varsity baseball games reported to this newspaper.
On April 5, the Cougars were defeated by Homestead, 13-1. Will Hoover opened the scoring with a home run for Central Noble.
On April 12, Central Noble was blanked by Fremont, 10-0. Cade Weber, Will Hoover and Jayden Stump each pitched for the Cougars, and each recorded three strikeouts.
On April 14, the Cougars defeated Hamilton, 18-0. Hoover had seven RBIs for the Cougars. Chase Spencer recorded five hits. Carter Wilkinson, Kaiden Burkhart and Brody Morgan combined for the shutout on the mound.
On April 16, Central Noble was defeated by Fairfield, 11-3. Jackson Hoover had two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Cougars. Weber, Wilkinson and Stump all pitched.
Varsity Softball
Central Noble goes 2-2
ALBION — The Central Noble varsity softball team went 2-2 in recent games reported to this newspaper.
On April 12, the Cougars fell to Fremont, 7-5. Central Noble’s bats finally came alive in the fifth inning, scoring 4 runs. Libby Goldey started things off with a deep shot to the outfield for a stand up double, scoring Avery Deter and Ashleigh Gray. Next up was Haddi Hile who drilled another double, scoring Goldey. A Kyleigh Egolf walk, followed by her sister Kelsey Egolf ‘s double, scored Kyleigh. The Cougars were led by Hile and Kyleigh Egolf, each going 2-4 at the plate on the night.
On April 14, Central Noble blanked Hamilton, 20-0. Kelsey Egolf led the Cougars with two triples and 4 RBIs. Abby Hile got the win on the mound.
On April 15, the Cougars were defeated by DeKalb, 8-1. No individual statistics were provided.
On April 16, Central Noble defeated Bluffton, 17-6. The Cougars pounded out 16 hits against the Tigers. Kelsey Egolf ended the contest early with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. She had five RBIs in the contest.
Junior Varsity Baseball
Central Noble JV goes 3-0
ALBION — The Central Noble junior varsity baseball team went 3-0 in recent games reported to this newspaper.
On April 11, Central Noble defeated Wawasee, 12-10. The Cougars were led on the mound by Landen Champion and Dylan Carnahan. Central Noble had nine hits and five stolen bases on the night.
On April 12, the Cougars defeated Fremont, 8-7. Lane Wolf led Central Noble with four hits and scored two runs.
On April 16, Central Noble defeated Fairfield, 9-6. Carnahan pitched five strong innings. Champion closed things out with two good innings of relief. Jacob Chenoweth had two hits and two RBIs.
Boys Track
Central Noble falls to Fairfield
BENTON — Central Noble fell to Fairifeld in boys track on April 12, 74-57.
