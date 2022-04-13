Breakfast with
Easter Bunny
ALBION — The Albion Lions Club will be hosting its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Saturday.
The breakfast will run from 8-10 a.m. at the Albion Fire Department, with an Easter egg hunt to follow.
Two large baskets filled with gifts for the entire family will be raffled off. Tickets will be available at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.