FORT WAYNE —Two Allen County residents were sentenced to lengthy jail time in U.S. District Court recently.
Juan M. Hernandez, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty following his plea of guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Hernandez was sentenced to 262 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
“Mr. Hernandez will serve a long prison term for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine,” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “Distribution of highly addictive and destructive drugs like methamphetamine is criminal activity that law enforcement will aggressively pursue. The DEA works with all Fort Wayne law enforcement agencies as a well-coordinated team to investigate illegal drug distribution and my office, as this case shows, will support those investigations with federal court prosecution.”
According to documents in this case, in the summer of 2019, there were multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine made from Hernandez that ultimately led to his arrest and federal charges. In an interview, Hernandez admitted to federal agents that he would regularly obtain ¼- to ½-pound of crystal methamphetamine over several months, which methamphetamine he then distributed.
He also admitted to the federal agents that the most methamphetamine he possessed at one time was 6-7 pounds.
DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon said, “The sentencing of Mr. Hernandez to 21 years in federal prison was necessary and just for the fine citizens of Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. Mr. Hernandez peddled methamphetamine that had a purity level of 100%. Anytime DEA and its partners can take methamphetamine off the streets it is a big win. Especially methamphetamine that is 100% pure.” DEA is committed to working with our state, local and federal partners and making our communities safe.”
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Indiana State Police, Allen County Drug Task Force, Allen County Police Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.
Also Friday, Charles R. Byers, 45, of Fort Wayne was sentenced before Leichty following his guilty plea to possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine along with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Kirsch.
Byers was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
According to documents presented in this case, in November of 2018, Byers, who had been convicted of multiple crimes since 1995, including various felony convictions, was charged in this case after being found to be in possession of a firearm and multiple grams of methamphetamine in the high crime area of Coliseum Boulevard and Interstate 69. The methamphetamine was packaged and intended for distribution.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Geller.
