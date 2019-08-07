ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has announced the addition of three new animals to the sanctuary.
Momma and Caesar, vervet monkeys, were voluntarily surrendered to Black Pine earlier this summer. Due to a death in the family of the original owner, new arrangements were necessary for the ongoing care of the pair. After completing their quarantine, they have been move to the sanctuary’s primate house, where they enjoy a spacious indoor/outdoor habitat.
Luna, a Nelson’s milk snake, also has taken up residence at Black Pine. Used for animal education in an elementary school environment, Luna began to show signs of aggression. Luna can be seen in the reptile house.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary exists to provide refuge to displaced, captive-raised exotic animals for the rest of their lives, and to education people about responsible animal care and conservation.
Black Pine is opened to the public every day of the week (except Wednesday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with guided tours daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
