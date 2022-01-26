Girls Varsity Basketball
Fairfield knocks off Central Noble
BENTON — The Central Noble girls basketball team struggling offensively vs. Fairfield on Jan. 18, falling to the Falcons, 42-25.
Only three Cougars scored in the contest. Junior Madison Vice led the way with 15 points. Junior Meghan Kiebel added five, so did freshman Kierra Bolen.
Central Noble trailed 12-2 after one quarter and 25-11 at halftime.
Eighth Grade Boys Basketball
Central Noble has busy, winning stretch
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth-grade basketball team defeated Oak Farm Montessori on Jan. 10, 44-11. The Cougars outscored Oak Farm 30-0 in the middle two quarters.
Nick Freeman led the way for Central Noble with 12 point,s four assists and six steals. Simeon Gard added six points and four rebounds. Tyler Broom scored six points and grabbed two rebounds to go with three steals.
On Jan. 11, Central Noble defeated Prairie Heights, 27-17.
Freeman scored 11 points to lead the Cougars. Keegan Knight added five points. Kyle Knafel scored four.
On Jan. 13, the Cougars were defeated by Angola, 40-25. Gard led the Cougars with seven points. Freeman added six points. Knight also scored six. Trey Shisler added four points.
Central Noble ended its regular season with a record of 14-3.
On Jan. 18, Central Noble opened its first round NECC tournament action with a 40-26 victory over Westview in Albion.
The Cougars were led by Freeman’s 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Gard added six points, five rebounds and blocked three shots. Knight also scored six.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars roll over Prairie Heights
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Prairie Heights on Jan. 11, 37-19.
Alex Scott led the winning effort with 25 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Gage Cook added nine points. Landen Burkhart and Bailey Butler each scored two points.
Eighth Grade Girls Basketball
Cougars open campaign with rout of Garrett
LIGONIER — The Central Noble eighth grade girls basketball team opened its season with a 36-9 victory over Garrett in its first game West Noble Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Hillary Swank led the Cougars with 12 points, 15 rebounds and 11 blocked shots. Aspen Smith added nine points and seven rebounds, Katie Forker and Whitney Replogle scored six points apiece.
In their second game on Saturday, the Cougars defeated Hamilton, 35-15.
Swank had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Forker added 10 points. Replogle scored seven.
On Jan. 19, the Cougars dropped an overtime decision to Angola, 28-22, Forker led the Cougars with six points andx 12 rebounds. Swank had 11 rebounds to go with five points. Smith scored four.
