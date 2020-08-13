ALBION — For a while, the flood of kids dismissed from morning buses will be replaced at Central Noble with an organized, spaced-out walk into the building.
That was the case Wednesday morning when Central Noble schools started classes, this year with new practices in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
One of those new practices was how morning drop-off worked.
Around 8 a.m., buses lined up around the south side of the Jr./Sr. High school to release students to start school.
Instead of what schools did last year, which was to pull buses up and dismiss all of the riders at once, Central Noble had each bus pull up close to the building and let students off, one or two vehicles at a time.
This was part of Central Noble’s reopening guidelines, part of which detailed how transportation would be modified so social distancing could be maintained.
Once off the bus, students were directed to one door on the side of the building. Then, students heading to Central Noble Primary were organized and put onto buses to be taken to their school in Wolf Lake.
In accordance with the district’s plans for students to wear masks whenever social distancing isn’t possible, students waiting in line to board a bus were given disposable masks if they didn’t have one.
Other things Central Noble will be doing this year to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 is have hand sanitizer available at stations throughout the school,
The district is also offering virtual school for students whose families do not want them to physically come to school.
That in-person or virtual school decision, however, isn’t set in stone. Parents have two weeks from the start of the school year to switch from virtual to in-person, or vice versa.
