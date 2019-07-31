ALBION — The Albion Town Council is expected to address its engineering firm’s request for a supplemental agreement next month.
The agreement has been moved to the town’s Public Works Committee for review.
“Well be able to have something presented for our first meeting in August,” Town Manager Stefen Wynn said July 23.
During the council’s meeting June 18, town officials said there was a disconnect between what the town expects from its engineering firm and what Fleis and VandenBrink believes it is supposed to provide.
Fleis and VandenBrink Fort Wayne office manager Jay Stankiewicz spent approximately an hour answering questions at the council’s June 18 meeting from dissatisfied town officials.
Stankiewicz’s firm has been tasked with designing street projects on East and West Hazel streets, West Main Street and Hickory Street, as well as some work to bring a couple of intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The original price tag for the engineering work was $130,660. As of the June meeting, the town had paid $110,274.50, or 84.6% of the total.
The end result of that exchange during the June 18 meeting was the setting of another public meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, where Stankiewicz was to appear to explain what work the firm has done in addition to what was asked in the terms of the contract.
The addendum was to go over expectations delineated in the original contract and compare it to what the town asked the firm to do in the 22 meetings that followed. The town asked that the addendum be provided by June 26 so the council would have time to go over it.
The addendum also was to outline the exact additional cost the town has incurred by asking for these changes.
Fleis and VandenBrink did submit that addendum, with an asking price of approximately $43,000.
A town committee, which included Councilman Darold Smolinske and Councilwoman Chris Magnuson, went over the addendum line by line. The town then sent what Smolinske referred to as a “rebuttal” back to the engineering firm.
The rebuttal has been returned, with the committee expected to take up the issue soon.
The Public Works Committee consists of Magnuson, Smolinske, Wynn, Street Superintendent Brian Stimpson and Water/Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker. As Forker’s departments are not directly affected by the contract, he has been excused from the discussions regarding the agreement.
Also at the meeting July 23:
• The council approved its fire contract with the Albion Fire Department for 2020. The town’s portion of funding the fire department’s operating expenses will be $58,609, an increase of 2%. Townships also will be paying 2% more in 2020: Albion Township ($5,669), Elkhart Township ($2,519), Green Township ($18,895), Jefferson Township ($52,909) and York Township ($45,981).
• Fire Chief Bob Amber told the council his department’s truck committee was seeking quotes for a utility-type truck for responding to medical runs and ice rescue events. The truck would be outfitted on a Ford F-150 chassis.
The department had been considering a second grass rig, but the committee shifted direction.
“The consensus was we didn’t need a second grass truck,” Amber told the council. “I agreed 100%.”
• Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole reported that Deputy Town Marshal Corey Short had resigned, and that in order to improve coverage, officers would begin working eight-hour shifts effective Sunday.
Most Albion officers had been working 12-hour shifts.
Cole also reported his department was considering a space makeover at the Albion Municipal Building to allow for a larger evidence room area. Cole said the current 130-square-foot space is getting full, and he would like to incorporate a back, unused hallway to expand the room to 274 square feet.
Cole said the room would be locked at all times, with limited access.
