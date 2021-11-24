ALBION — A student-run business at Central Noble Junior/Senior High School has been awarded a grant that will boost its operations.
Central Noble’s Deja Brew, a coffee business ran by high school students, along with teacher Michelle Sirois was awarded a $500 grant from the McDonald’s in Kendallville to help grow the school business.
Sirois applied for the MAC grant back in June to help cover the costs of supplies for Deja Brew’s newest venture, selling merchandise.
“We’ve had lots of customers asking us about selling mugs and t-shirts,” she said. “This grant helped us purchase the machine to make custom t-shirts.”
According to McDonald’s, “MAC Grants are designed to provide educators with the resources they need to create new and exciting learning experiences for their students.”
The shirt making machine costed them $200 and it allowed students to begin making custom t-shirts.
She said the students took charge of designing the shirts. So far they have only made Halloween themed shirts that are black and have purple bats on them along with Deja Brew’s logo.
“We purchased the vinyl that allows them to sketch the designs they want to make and a heat press that sticks the design onto the shirts,” she said.
Students were able to get different colored materials including orange and used their tools to put designs on coffee mugs so they’re reusable.
She said students were able to produce custom shirts quickly for Halloween.
“This grant helped because the cost for supplies adds up fast, even buying the t-shirts adds up quick,” she said.
Deja Brew has plans to make different types of t-shirts with different colors and sizes in time for Christmas. She said students at first didn’t know what sizes would sell to students.
The also have plans to make custom shirts for the high school with Central Noble’s colors.
“Our sister company is going through rebranding itself currently and they plan to have new merchandise available at their business,” she said.
Students were thrilled when they heard they had received the grant.
Since the coffee shop opened last school year, the creativity from the students has exploded, she said.
They have largely been the drivers of new ideas for Deja Brew and have come up with ways to come up with solutions to challenges they have faced.
“Once they had the chance to do it, they took the reins,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.