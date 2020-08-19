ALBION — When school was back in session last Wednesday, 140 Central Noble students didn’t ride the bus or walk into the building at all — instead, they’ve opted for the district’s virtual school option.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Noble schools gave its students the option to either mask up and come to school traditionally or enroll in its virtual program and attend from the comfort of home.
And, about a week in, a chunk of Central Noble families, with kids of all ages, have chosen online classes.
Out of the 1,237 total students enrolled at Central Noble schools this year, 140 are learning online, or about 11.3% of the student population.
Those 140 online learners break down proportionally across grade levels.
At Central Noble Primary, there are 34 online kindergarten through second grade students. A step up at the elementary, 30 students are learning virtually.
The Jr./Sr. High is seeing online students, too. From sixth to eighth grade, 26 are online, and 50 freshmen to seniors are, too.
Families have until Aug. 26, two weeks from the start of school, to change their childrens’ educational plan — that is, whether to send a virtual student into school buildings, or to set up online learning for a child who started the year going to in-person class.
A switch to virtual learning for some students meant a change in how teaching works, too.
For virtual students at the Primary and Elementary, their teachers only teach them — not split between focusing on kids learning from home and kids in person.
However, at the Jr./Sr. High, teachers livestream their in-person classes to any virtual students they might have.
Virtual students have a school-provided device to use for classes.
The normal attendance policy is enforced for online students, and they also get to participate in extracurriculars and sports.
