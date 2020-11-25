Sixth Grade
Boys Basketball
Cougars top Whitko
ALBION — Alex Scott for Central Noble led all scorers in the A Game with 19 points, 6 points, 3 assists, and 5 steals as the Cougars defeated Whitko on Nov. 16, 33-18.
Landen Burkhart chipped in with 8 points, while Gage Cook had 4 points, and Ryan Bailey scored 2 points. For Whitko in the A Game, Lincoln Bowers and Dalton Day scored 6 points to tie for high scoring honors for the Wildcats.
In the B Game, Whitko defeated Central Noble, 6-3. Jerrick Deter scored 2 points for CN and Ryan Bailey scored 1 point and grabbed 4 rebounds. Holden Bradford scored all 6 points for the Wildcats.
Seventh Grade
Boys Basketball
Central Noble whips Garrett
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Garrett, 32-12, on Nov. 17.
It was the Cougars first game of the season.
Nick Freeman led all scorers with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals. Trey Shisler scored 9 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and was credited with 2 steals. Simeon Gard chipped in with 6 points and 11 rebounds. Keegan Knight added 2 points.
On Saturday in their own invitational, Central Noble lost the opener to Indian Springs, 33-20.
Central Noble was led in scoring by Freeman with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Hunter Halsey scored 4 points with 3 rebounds and a blocked shot, Gard scored 2 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, Kyle Knafel and Tyler Broom both added 2 points each. Shisler had a solid floor game with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.
In the second game of the invitational, the Cougars defeated Bethany Christian Middle School, 47-13.
Gard led the way for Central Noble with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist. Freeman added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. Shisler finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals. Broom added 5 points, a rebound and an assist. Knafel hustled all over the floor scoring 2 points and adding 4 steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.